Polly Pocket was one of the most iconic toys of the 90s. Its tiny size made it perfect for playing anywhere, while details of each set allowed kids to see themselves in fun situations, such as dressing up, camping, or hosting a sleepover with friends. Turning this dream into a life-sized reality, Airbnb has launched a Polly Pocket home that guests can book for a night this September.

The Polly Pocket Airbnb home is inspired by the ‘90s Slumber Party Fun compact. The vintage-themed, two-story house is full of nostalgic details, as well as packed with cleverly designed items to relive all your favorite playdates from yesteryear. Once you've explored every nook and cranny and did all your favorite activities, you'll retire to a charming tent to sleep under the stars. As if the design weren't cool enough, the whole structure glows in the dark.

Among the things to do at the Polly Pocket Airbnb home are getting ready at Polly’s vanity, stuffed with nostalgic hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors; raiding the fridge to have a picnic with every snack your 90s heart can dream of; try on all of her gummy-textured wardrobe to create fun outfits; make charm bracelets for you and your friends; and watch a movie with your friends in Polly's spacious living room.

The experience marks Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary. “I can’t wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever,” Polly said in a statement. “Let’s have some serious slumber party fun in my hometown of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary. There’s adventure to be had from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless!”

As a nod to her debut in 1989, guests can request to book one of three one-night stays occurring September 12 to 14 for four guests each, at $89 per person. The Polly Pocket home is located in Littleton, Massachusetts, so guests should be able to travel to and from there. For those unable to book the stay, they can also visit Polly Pocket for one of the 21 daytime experiences available for up to 12 guests from September 16 to October 6. If you're interested, make sure to submit your request at airbnb.com/pollypocket before 11:59 p.m. PT on August 28.

