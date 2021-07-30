Home / Design / Style

Japanese Couple Shows Their Love for One Another by Wearing Matching Outfits

By Emma Taggart on July 30, 2021
Matching Couple Outfits by bonpon

Whether it's an intentional decision or unexplainable couple telepathy, many loved-up duos dress to complement each other. Famous examples include David and Victoria Beckham’s matching leather look from 1999, and of course no one could forget Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic double-denim red carpet moment in 2001. However, there’s one married couple in Japan who is currently stealing the show. Known as bonpon on Instagram (Mr. Bon and Mrs. Pon or Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki), have been married for 41 years, and they show their deep love to the world by dressing in matching outfits.

Tsuyoshi and Tomi began posting images of their coordinated clothing on Instagram in 2016, and they’ve since gained over 830,000 followers. They’ve always had similar taste in fashion, but their online fame prompted them to wear matching outfits wherever they go. From standing inside their home to exploring nature, they look seriously stylish side by side, wherever they go.

The happy couple buy most of their clothes from high street stores such as Uniqlo. They believe in a “no frills” approach to fashion, and typically wear classic garments such as matching trench coats, sweaters, and jeans. The duo’s favorite colors seem to be red and navy, and they’re particularly fond of wearing matching patterns. You’ll typically find them in stripes, polka dots, and plaid. “Of course we're happy to be described as style icons in the media, but that's not really how we see ourselves,” says Tomi. “We wear simple, inexpensive clothes that anyone can buy.”

Check out Tsuyoshi and Tomi’s matching outfits below and follow their style stories on Instagram.

Meet Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki, a married couple in Japan who are famous for dressing in matching outfits.

Matching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonpon

They’ve been happily married for 41 years.

Matching Couple Outfits by bonpon

They began posting images of their coordinated clothing on Instagram back in 2016.

Matching Couple Outfits by bonpon

Today, they have more than 830,000 adoring followers.

Matching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonpon

Even their daughter, May, sometimes wears outfits to compliment her parents’ style.

Matching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponMatching Couple Outfits by bonponbon_pon: Instagram

All images via bon_pon.

