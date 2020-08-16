Home / Art / Illustration / Imaginary Japanese Storefronts Come to Life in Charming Watercolor Scenes

Imaginary Japanese Storefronts Come to Life in Charming Watercolor Scenes

By Margherita Cole on August 16, 2020
Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Florist Kusakabe”
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

When Polish animator Mateusz Urbanowicz moved to Tokyo in 2014, he began depicting some of his favorite storefronts in colorful watercolor illustrations. The artist has since continued his passion for cityscapes, but he's taken the drawings in a different direction. Urbanowicz's series New Storefronts depicts imaginary Japanese storefronts inspired by retro architecture styles.

Every building in New Storefronts is based on a prompt given by Urbanowicz's fans on his popular YouTube channel. Included in the collection is the artist's version of a flower shop, a bakery, an art supply store, and a photography shop. Although each one is uniquely fantastical, they all share Urbanowicz's candy-colored palette and charming wiggly linework.

At first glance, it's hard to believe that these vibrant buildings are made entirely from the imagination. Urbanowicz imbues his paintings with numerous thoughtful details that make them appear to be real places. “I always try to aim for art that tells a story, a narrative,” he explains to My Modern Met. “Even if there are no people in the scene I create, there has to be more content and depth in it, so it's not just a pretty picture.” This speaks to the larger idea behind his work. “I'm fascinated by architecture, and in general, things and places used by people because of how they seem to ‘record' changes and events that sometimes happened a really long time ago,” Urbanowicz explains to My Modern Met.

You can purchase prints of Urbanowicz's paintings via Society6, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Polish artist Mateusz Urbanowicz has created a new series of cityscape paintings.

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Florist Kusakabe” (detail)

New Storefronts depicts imaginary storefronts inspired by retro architecture styles.

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Gasaido,” an art supplies and stationery

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Gasaido,” an art supplies and stationery (detail)

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Studio Mamiko,” a photography shop

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Studio Mamiko” a photography shop (detail)

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Morikawa Stamps,” a made-to-order stamp shop

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Morikawa Stamps,” a made-to-order stamp shop (detail)

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Yamanaka Wood,” a woodworking shop and specialty store

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Yamanaka Wood,” a woodworking shop and specialty store (detail)

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Naminori Pan,” a small bakery located close to the beach

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Naminori Pan,” a small bakery located close to the beach (detail)

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Yamamoto Motors,” a car dealership and sharing service

Storefront Paintings by Mateusz Urbanowicz

“Yamamoto Motors,” a car dealership and sharing service (detail)

Watch this video for insight into Urbanowicz's painting process:

Mateusz Urbanowicz: Website | Society6 | Facebook | Instagram | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mateusz Urbanowicz.

Related Articles:

Wood and Resin Sculptures Capture the Elegant Beauty of Wild and Free Animals

Ethereal Landscape Paintings Evoke the Abstract Beauty of Morning Light in the Mountains

Immerse Yourself in the Long-Running Tradition of Bathers in Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Beautiful Animated Film Reveals a Close-Up View of Nature’s Growth and Life Cycles
Artist Spends 113 Days Covering a Wall in Her Home With Doodles About Life During COVID-19 Quarantine
Sculptural Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Striking Beauty of California Beaches
5 Famous Allegorical Paintings That Carry Hidden Meanings Waiting to Be Discovered
Illustrator Documents the Things She Discovers During Her Outdoor Adventures
7 Watercolor Mediums That Will Transform the Way You Use the Paint

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jane Goodall Narrates Beautiful Animated Poem About Saving Earth
Illustrator Reimagines His Favorite Movies as Classic Paperback Books
Artist Creates Detailed Line Drawings Without Ever Lifting His Pen From Paper
Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves
15+ YouTube Channels to Teach You How to Paint for Free
Why Kehinde Wiley Creates Exquisite Portraits of Black Men Inspired by Old Masters Painting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.