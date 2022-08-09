Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger

When a baby is born, people are quick to point out familial features. Their eyes are just like their mom's, or they have the same nose as their dad. But in the case of a baby named Cora, it’s pretty hard to see anything but a striking resemblance to award-winning actor Woody Harrelson.

On August 3, 2022, Cora's mom, Dani Grier Mulvenna, shared a picture of the smiling infant next to a film still of Woody Harrelson with the caption, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody [Harrelson].” The similarities are striking, from the bright blue eyes to the way their noses crinkle. The tweet went viral and now has 30K retweets and nearly 520K likes with many people hilariously replying with their own look-alike stories.

It seems most people agree with Mulvenna, including the doppelgänger himself. Harrelson posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram just two days later with an “Ode to Cora.” He writes that he is “flattered to be compared” and just wishes he had her hair. Mulvenna responded to his post with a comment saying, “you have another fan for life.” She seems grateful for Harrelson’s personalized prose, tweeting, “It’s not every day Woody [Harrelson] writes your daughter a poem.”

Mulvenna did clarify in a follow-up tweet that Cora does not always look like Harrelson, but “that when she does…she really really does.” People aren’t convinced, though. That tweet has many replies from people arguing that Cora definitely still looks the same as the 61-year-old actor. What do you think?

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Let me tell you about the little affair John C. Reilly and I had back in December of 2017 pic.twitter.com/gFnyFTscYd — Donna Provencher (@DonnaProvencher) August 4, 2022

Even Woody Harrelson himself seemed to agree, stating how flattered he was to be compared to such an adorable baby in an “Ode to Cora.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woody Harrelson (@woodyharrelson)

Mulvenna did state that Cora doesn’t always look like the award-winning actor, but people don’t seem to be convinced.

The Mulvenna family is grateful for all of the kind words towards the 8-month-old Cora and says that Harrelson has “another fan for life.”

It's not every day Woody Harreslon writes your daughter a poem 🥹 pic.twitter.com/H9loQQ9gqZ — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 4, 2022

