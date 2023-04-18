On April 15, spectators at the Boston Celtics playoff game were treated not only to an exciting win against the Hawks but also to a heartwarming engagement. Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who is best known for his role as McLovin from the film Superbad, made a cameo on the jumbotron, much to the delight of the crowd. The 33-year-old was spotted sharing a kiss with his fiancée Britt Bowman, who also showed off her engagement ring.

The pair have been dating since 2017, and recently announced their betrothal on Instagram in December 2022. Mintz-Plasse added several hearts to the cheeky caption, “Life's over!!!” However, his carousel of adoring photos proves that the couple is head over heels for each other. At the Celtics game, the fan-cam quickly found Mintz-Plasse sitting in the front row with Bowman, encouraging them to take in the limelight and celebrate their wonderful announcement.

People in the Instagram comments were equally excited about the short clip. “McLovin got mcmarried,” one person said. Others have already dubbed the couple as “Mr. and Mrs. McLovin.” We wish Mintz-Plasse and Bowman all the best in their future together!

McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse shows off his engagement at a Celtics game.

He got engaged to longtime partner Britt Bowman in December 2022.

