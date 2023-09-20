Scientists Are Skeptical of Alleged Alien Mummies Presented to Mexican Congress

Embed from Getty Images

The Mexican congress was recently presented with something rarely displayed in a venue meant for legislation—the mummified remains of two alleged aliens. The “non-human” mummies were displayed by UFO enthusiast and TV host Jaime Maussan, whose decades-long career has been marred by false claims and unfounded speculation. And for all the pomp of the event, scientists are far from convinced about the specimens. Not only have they raised doubts about the veracity of the alleged aliens, but they have also called out how this event may have pushed back this field of research by years.

The specimens, two withered and small gray bodies, have oversized heads and three fingers on each hand. The TV host claimed that the mummies are over a thousand years old after having it carbon dated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the country's top research university. However, the scientists who performed the tests have distanced themselves from Maussan's claims. In 2017, the National Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry With Accelerators stated that only determined the age of the sample their client provided, but can't draw conclusions about its origins. Additionally, they didn't perform the collection or have any contact with the original source of the sample either.

As Maussan described his specimens as “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution,” Antígona Segura, one of Mexico’s top astrobiologists and a NASA collaborator, was quick to point out the lack of scientific work behind these claims. “These conclusions are simply not backed up by evidence,” she told The New York Times. “The whole thing is very shameful.”

Julieta Fierro, Senior Researcher of the Institute of Astronomy in the UNAM, told ABC that many details about the figures made no sense. And while Maussan has claimed to have used X-rays on the specimens to determine that they are not human, Fierro points out that they'd use more advanced technology than that.

Another element that has raised skepticism is the alleged origin of the alleged aliens. Maussan has claimed that the specimens were found in Nazca, Peru. However, it has been pointed out that the validity of this is unclear, as is how he came to be in possession of them, and whether they could be reproductions or related to other mummies found in Peru that have been said to be non-human. However, an analysis presented during Peru's National Archeology Conference pointed out that similar specimens reviewed by them were manufactured “in modern times” using a combination of human and animal bones, vegetable fibers, and synthetic adhesives.

Ultimately, this event seems to ride on the buzz surrounding the U.S. congressional hearing about aliens that took place earlier this year. Then, David Grusch, a former intelligence official, testified that the U.S. government had collected and hidden evidence of extraterrestrial life for decades.

Back then, Grusch was joined by a military veteran named Ryan Graves who also had an encounter with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). While Graves also testified in front of the Mexican government as part of the “Public Assembly for the Regulation of Unidentified Anomalous Aerial Phenomena” featuring the Peruvian mummies exhibit, he later distanced himself from it. “Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue,” he wrote. “I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt.”

