Home / Entertainment / Music

Pizzeria Singers Dazzle the World With Their Awe-Inspiring Covers of Classic Songs

By Regina Sienra on May 21, 2023
Sounds of Silence Cover

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

There are covers that are thought to be better than the original. Take, for example, Johnny Cash's version of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, or Jeff Buckley's rendition of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. They are in the realm of famous singers covering equally well-known composers. But there are some musicians, who, despite their perceived obscurity, have performed versions of classic songs that rival the original recording. This is the case of Mike Massé and Jeff Hall, two musicians who have developed a loyal following thanks to their covers.

Although Massé and Hall's most famous covers were originally posted to YouTube over 10 years ago, their display of talent routinely gets spun around social media every once in a while. For example, their 2010 rendition of Toto's “Africa” was recently shared on Reddit. There, it earned over 16,000 upvotes as users praised their harmonies and their vibrant delivery of the song.

Overall, their most famous and applauded cover is that of Simon and Garfunkel's “The Sound of Silence.” Relying on the strength of their harmonies rather than building toward something innovative, Massé and Hall deliver a version with an extra layer of rawness and sensitivity. The same can be said of their versions of “Rocket Man” by Elton John and “The Scientist” by Coldplay, where Hall takes more of a backing-vocals role.

One of the most interesting—and perhaps perplexing—elements of their powerful recordings is that they were performed at a local pizzeria in South Jordan, Utah, to a handful of customers. Aware of their need to share their talent with the world, Massé has uploaded more covers to YouTube and posted over 80 audio recordings to Spotify with Hall and other collaborators.

While the covers that caught wind online are much older, Massé has recorded newer pieces to further prove his talent of tackling any classic song and giving it his personal touch.  You can follow him on Spotify to stay up to date with his latest releases.

Mike Massé and Jeff Hall are two musicians who have developed a loyal following thanks to their cover songs.

Although Massé and Hall's most famous covers were originally posted to YouTube over 10 years ago, their display of talent routinely gets spun around social media every once in a while.

Relying on the strength of their harmonies rather than building toward something innovative, Massé and Hall deliver covers with an extra layer of rawness and sensitivity.

One of the most interesting elements of their powerful recordings is that they were performed at a local pizzeria in South Jordan, Utah, to just a handful of customers.

Aware of their need to share their talent with the world, Massé has uploaded more covers to YouTube and has posted over 80 audio recordings to Spotify.

Mike Massé: YouTube | Spotify
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Musician Transforms Classic Pop Songs Into Medieval-Style Cover Songs

Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

Italian Quartet Performs Epic Acoustic Guitar Cover of the ‘Star Wars’ Theme Song

Boy Wows the Internet With His Cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert
Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2023, Featuring Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott
One-Man Band Uses the Principles of Puppetry to Wow Audiences With His Performances
Watch a Young Cellist Successfully Complete One of the Hardest Cello Pieces Ever
Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Leaves Renowned Pianist Speechless With Her Amazing Performance

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Organist Adds a Thrilling Layer to the ‘Star Wars’ Score in a Live Performance With a Symphony
Listen to 385,000 Vintage 78 RPM Records for Free on ‘The Internet Archive’
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Vinyl Surpasses CD Sales for the First Time Since 1987
‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May Is Knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
Listen to Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton Sing a Duet of ‘Jolene’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.