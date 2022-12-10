Home / Entertainment / Music

Boy Wows the Internet With His Cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

By Regina Sienra on December 10, 2022
Boy Wows the Internet With His Cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody" On The Piano

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

As one of the most famous songs in history, there is no shortage of covers of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen's iconic six-minute suite. We've seen everything, from it being performed by 28 trombonists to a crowd of 65,000 spontaneously coming together to sing along to it. But now, a much more minimal version is making waves online. The video of a young boy singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” and accompanying himself on the piano is melting hearts around the world thanks to the kid's energy and sweet voice. It's like he's channeling Freddie Mercury!

Although little is known about the boy's identity, there's no doubt about his talent and charisma. Sporting pajamas and smiling wide at the end, his performance will move you. The video has been received with universal praise. “Epic! What talent,” one Twitter user said, while others are just wondering if he's the reincarnation of Mercury.

Ever since its release in 1975, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become a staple of popular music. It topped charts around the world and sold over six million copies. After the biopic of the same name came out, it became the most streamed song from the 20th century. It has also been certified “Diamond” in the United States for combined digital sales and streams equal to 10 million units.

While the original song experimented with different genres, this sweet video proves that it still sounds amazing on its bare bones when it's sung from the heart. Check the boy's performance below.

A young boy is melting hearts with his sweet cover of Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Twitter users were moved by his talent and charisma.

Check his amazing performance below:

h/t: [Boing Boing]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
