Boy Wows the Internet With His Cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

As one of the most famous songs in history, there is no shortage of covers of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen's iconic six-minute suite. We've seen everything, from it being performed by 28 trombonists to a crowd of 65,000 spontaneously coming together to sing along to it. But now, a much more minimal version is making waves online. The video of a young boy singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” and accompanying himself on the piano is melting hearts around the world thanks to the kid's energy and sweet voice. It's like he's channeling Freddie Mercury!

Although little is known about the boy's identity, there's no doubt about his talent and charisma. Sporting pajamas and smiling wide at the end, his performance will move you. The video has been received with universal praise. “Epic! What talent,” one Twitter user said, while others are just wondering if he's the reincarnation of Mercury.

Ever since its release in 1975, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become a staple of popular music. It topped charts around the world and sold over six million copies. After the biopic of the same name came out, it became the most streamed song from the 20th century. It has also been certified “Diamond” in the United States for combined digital sales and streams equal to 10 million units.

While the original song experimented with different genres, this sweet video proves that it still sounds amazing on its bare bones when it's sung from the heart. Check the boy's performance below.

Wow! How beautiful! What a talent , what a voice and then the killing smile. — amohandasblr (@amohandasblr) October 31, 2022

Wow. Stoped me scrolling and had me listen to it all. Beautiful. — Micky Chaudhry (@sidd321) October 31, 2022

Check his amazing performance below:

Young boy performs cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' on the piano. What talent! 🎹🎵🎶💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/oE3nFdMDBH — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 31, 2022

