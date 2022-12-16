Home / Entertainment / Music

Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

By Regina Sienra on December 16, 2022

 

Earlier this season, singer Pink wowed the world with her rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. Now, it’s her daughter who is marveling audiences with her performance, and she chose to cover a tune by a singer named Olivia, too—Olivia Rodrigo. Willow Sage Hart, Pink's 11 year-old child, sang “The Rose Song” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at her school's Christmas recital, and proved that she has a voice as enchanting as her mom's.

“So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it,” Pink wrote on the video of the performance, which she posted on Instagram. “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” she added to the caption. The positive reactions poured in, including a comment from Rodrigo herself, who said, “I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl.” Other celebrities chimed in, including Mandy Moore, who wrote, “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar.” Actor Jeremy Renner also congratulated Pink with the message, “You must be so ridiculously proud !!!”

It may be Willow’s first time on that stage, but she's no stranger to being on other ones while following her mom on tour. She even has a hit song alongside Pink—their duet “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they performed together at the Grammy awards. If the talent displayed in the video is any indication, Willow has an amazing future in front of her, and maybe one day the performance will appear in a story about the beginnings of a rising star.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
