Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

Earlier this season, singer Pink wowed the world with her rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. Now, it’s her daughter who is marveling audiences with her performance, and she chose to cover a tune by a singer named Olivia, too—Olivia Rodrigo. Willow Sage Hart, Pink's 11 year-old child, sang “The Rose Song” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at her school's Christmas recital, and proved that she has a voice as enchanting as her mom's.

“So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it,” Pink wrote on the video of the performance, which she posted on Instagram. “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” she added to the caption. The positive reactions poured in, including a comment from Rodrigo herself, who said, “I’m crying!!!!! what a special girl.” Other celebrities chimed in, including Mandy Moore, who wrote, “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar.” Actor Jeremy Renner also congratulated Pink with the message, “You must be so ridiculously proud !!!”

It may be Willow’s first time on that stage, but she's no stranger to being on other ones while following her mom on tour. She even has a hit song alongside Pink—their duet “Cover Me in Sunshine,” which they performed together at the Grammy awards. If the talent displayed in the video is any indication, Willow has an amazing future in front of her, and maybe one day the performance will appear in a story about the beginnings of a rising star.

