Ukraine President Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Over $35 Million Raised for Ukraine

By Arnesia Young on March 25, 2022
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for $35 Million Go Fund Me Supporting Ukraine

Photo: (left) ZelenskyyUa, (right) aplusk

Since the start of the Ukraine crisis, people all over the world have united to offer support and aid, both monetary and otherwise, to the war-torn country. American actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher were among the first to step in, quickly setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ukrainian refugees fleeing for safety. They even started out the fund with their own $3 million contribution, and from there the donations only grew.

In less than a month, the couple had surpassed their $30 million goal and then raised the goal all the way to $40 million. As of March 25, the fundraiser has amassed more than $35 million in donations from almost 73,000 donors. Among the fund’s top contributors are DST Global and Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation. Ellison donated the largest amount of all, a whopping $5 million, and DST contributed a total of $3.5 million to the cause. And in addition to many others, several anonymous donors even made generous contributions of more than $1 million.

But regardless of the size of their donations, more than 72,000 people united in support of Ukraine. And the effort hasn’t gone unnoticed. In fact, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was so overwhelmed by the support that he took the time to personally thank Kunis and Kutcher for using their platform and star power to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Zelenskyy even posted a photo of himself on a video call with the two actors on Twitter. And in a statement on the President of Ukraine official website, he detailed his gratitude even further.

“I…spoke with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. A star couple who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future,” Zelenskyy writes. “They help Ukrainian IDPs by raising funds. And the two of them have already raised $ 35 million. I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us. Agree, this is a good result for one couple of our friends in America.”

Kunis and Kutcher have very been vocal about their support for Ukraine from the beginning. The cause is especially dear to their hearts as Kunis herself was born in Ukraine and lived there for several years before moving to the U.S. with her family in 1991. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American,” Kunis relates in their GoFundMe campaign video. “But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

The couple is helping direct the funds raised to organizations that can get supplies and aid directly to Ukrainians in need. As of now, they are delivering the funds to Flexport.org and Airbnb. Flexport is currently organizing shipments of supplies to refugees in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. On the other end, Airbnb is helping to provide free housing to fleeing refugees, and every little bit helps.

“As funding continues to come in, we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcomes,” Kutcher shares.

To find out how you can contribute, visit Kunis and Kutcher’s GoFundMe campaign page, Stand With Ukraine.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher donated $3 million and started a GoFundMe to raise money for refugees fleeing Ukraine (the country where Kunis was born).

They quickly surpassed their $30 million goal and raised it to $40 million.

With over $35 million raised, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked Kunis and Kutcher for their humanitarian efforts.

In addition to Zelenskyy, people all over the world have expressed their support and gratitude for the two superstars' fundraising efforts.

Stand With Ukraine: GoFundMe
h/t: [Bored Panda]

