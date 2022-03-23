All eyes are on Ukraine. The brutal Russian invasion of the sovereign nation has created a refugee crisis in Europe and resulted in thousands of casualties. Many citizens—particularly women and children—have been displaced. Others remain to defend their homeland. Their plight is felt around the world. Celebrities and ordinary citizens are contributing funds to humanitarian relief efforts. Artists, too, are doing their part. A collection of famous photographers from around the world have donated rights to their work for a limited-time print fundraising sale entitled Impact Now, organized by woman-led non-profit Vital Impacts.

The photographers who generously contributed their work include landscape luminaries such as Jimmy Chin and wildlife legends like Paul Nicklen. Also included are works portraying the beauty of Ukraine by photographers such as Justyna Mielnikiewicz. Ami Vitale, a world-traveling National Geographic photographer, also contributed a stunning image entitled Wells. Vitale is a co-founder of Vital Impacts. She began the organization with visual journalist Eileen Mignoni to use art to raise funds for humanitarian and conservation causes.

The Impact Now series is available at 11×16 inches for $275 and 16×24 inches at $675. Proceeds from the sale will go to Direct Relief, an aid organization that provides humanitarian relief to people living in conflict zones. Currently, they are working with Ukraine's Ministry of Health and organizations on the ground to provide much-needed medical supplies and aid. The Ukrainian crisis has produced a massive need for such items which seems unlikely to abate soon. Vital Impacts hopes to raise over a million dollars for the relief efforts of Direct Relief, proving art can be a powerful medium for solidarity. The sale will continue until April 20, 2022. Head over to the Vital Impacts website to pick out your stunning fine art print today.

Vital Impacts is hosting a print sale to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.

Among the featured images donated to the cause are the works of renowned wildlife, portrait, landscape, and fine art photographers.

Vital Impacts was founded by National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale and visual journalist Eileen Mignoni.

The organization aims to harness art for “protecting and preserving human and wildlife habitats.”

Fine art prints start at $275.

The sale of the “Impact Now” series will continue until April 20, 2022.

Vital Impacts: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Vital Impacts.

