Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Buy a Fine Art Print From a Famous Photographer To Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine

By Madeleine Muzdakis on March 23, 2022
"Ukraine Runs Through It," Justyna Mielnikiewicz

“Ukraine Runs Through It,” Justyna Mielnikiewicz. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Sloviansk and Kramatorsk school dance group competition, Ukraine, 2015.

All eyes are on Ukraine. The brutal Russian invasion of the sovereign nation has created a refugee crisis in Europe and resulted in thousands of casualties. Many citizens—particularly women and children—have been displaced. Others remain to defend their homeland. Their plight is felt around the world. Celebrities and ordinary citizens are contributing funds to humanitarian relief efforts. Artists, too, are doing their part. A collection of famous photographers from around the world have donated rights to their work for a limited-time print fundraising sale entitled Impact Now, organized by woman-led non-profit Vital Impacts.

The photographers who generously contributed their work include landscape luminaries such as Jimmy Chin and wildlife legends like Paul Nicklen. Also included are works portraying the beauty of Ukraine by photographers such as Justyna Mielnikiewicz. Ami Vitale, a world-traveling National Geographic photographer, also contributed a stunning image entitled Wells. Vitale is a co-founder of Vital Impacts. She began the organization with visual journalist Eileen Mignoni to use art to raise funds for humanitarian and conservation causes.

The Impact Now series is available at 11×16 inches for $275 and 16×24 inches at $675. Proceeds from the sale will go to Direct Relief, an aid organization that provides humanitarian relief to people living in conflict zones. Currently, they are working with Ukraine's Ministry of Health and organizations on the ground to provide much-needed medical supplies and aid. The Ukrainian crisis has produced a massive need for such items which seems unlikely to abate soon. Vital Impacts hopes to raise over a million dollars for the relief efforts of Direct Relief, proving art can be a powerful medium for solidarity. The sale will continue until April 20, 2022. Head over to the Vital Impacts website to pick out your stunning fine art print today.

Vital Impacts is hosting a print sale to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.

"Last Bell Kiev," Dina Litovsky

“Last Bell Kiev,” Dina Litovsky. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
This was taken on May 30, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. After the Last Bell ceremony in schools, students from around the city come to Podil area of Kiev by the Dnepr river to bathe in a fountain.

Among the featured images donated to the cause are the works of renowned wildlife, portrait, landscape, and fine art photographers.

"Well," Ami Vitale

“Well,” Ami Vitale. Courtesy of Vital impacts.
In this photo, Manisha and Jasmin Singh pause in the Baoli, an ancient step well in a village near the city of Jaipur.

Vital Impacts was founded by National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale and visual journalist Eileen Mignoni.

"Central Park on a Foggy Night, New York," Jim Richardson

“Central Park on a Foggy Night, New York,” Jim Richardson. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Low flying clouds and fog shroud Central Park in New York City.

The organization aims to harness art for “protecting and preserving human and wildlife habitats.”

"Swimming and Diving," Ian Teh

“Swimming and Diving,” Ian Teh. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Children swimming and diving in the lido by the beach in St. Malo, France.

Fine art prints start at $275.

"Almaz, the Project Coordinator," Robin Hammond

“Almaz, the Project Coordinator,” Robin Hammond. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Almaz, 24, Project Coordinator for an Artists Foundation, is from Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

The sale of the “Impact Now” series will continue until April 20, 2022.

"Emperor Reflections," Paul Nicklen

“Emperor Reflections,” Paul Nicklen. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Emperor Penguins release millions of micro-bubbles from their feathers, which lubricate their bodies and reduce friction as they rocket through frigid Antarctic waters.

"Camargue Horse Breed Championship," Paolo Verzone

“Camargue Horse Breed Championship,” Paolo Verzone. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Camargue Horse breed Championship in Les Saintes Mairies de la Mer, France.

"Skiing a First Descent," Mark Fisher

“Skiing a First Descent,” Mark Fisher. Courtesy of Vital Impacts.
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa skiing a first descent near Petersburg, Alaska while filming with TGR for their upcoming film, “Light the Wick.”

Vital Impacts: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles:

Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine

Ballerina Olga Smirnova Leaves Bolshoi Ballet After Denouncing War in Ukraine

Violinists From 29 Countries Around the World Play Moving Virtual Concert in Support of Ukraine

Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine Have Raised Nearly $2 Million To Help Local Hosts in Need

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine
One Man Is Helping Ukrainian Refugees and Their Pets Find Housing Together
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Stand With Ukraine Raising Over $20 Million Worth of Donations
Violinists From 29 Countries Around the World Play Moving Virtual Concert in Support of Ukraine
Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border
Pianist Plays Moving Rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’ Outside of a Ukrainian Metro Station

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine Have Raised Nearly $2 Million To Help Local Hosts in Need
Poignant Photos of Devoted Pet Owners Sheltering in the Ukraine Metro With Their Furry Friends
The History of Camera Obscura and How It Was Used as a Tool to Create Art in Perfect Perspective
Photographer Transforms the Iconic St. Peter’s Basilica From Renaissance to Cyberpunk
Devoted Ukrainian Cat Cafe Is Staying Open to Care For 20 Kitties During the War
Global Survey Discovers 75% of People Support Single-Use Plastic Bans

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.