German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns

By Margherita Cole on September 4, 2020
Braid Hairstyles by Milena

You don't always need expensive supplies to make incredible art. Germany-based 17-year-old Milena has become Instagram-famous for her incredible braids. Using a mannequin head, she transforms the model's hair into a variety of mesmerizing designs, like flowers, hearts, and even crochet-like patterns.

Milena describes herself as a self-taught hairstylist who uses her hair as a way to express herself. Among the artist's most popular creations are her rose-style buns, where the hair is gathered in numerous layers that resemble flower petals. Milena also braids long hair into intricate arrangements that look like woven textiles. While many of her fascinating hairstyles seem impossible to create, the young artist also makes video tutorials on how to make her iconic 3D braid as well as how to make seven types of easy buns.

Scroll down to see more fabulous hairstyles by Milena and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest braided creations.

17-year-old Milena has become Instagram-famous for her amazing hairstyles.

She makes elaborate braids and flowers with her hair.

Braid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by Milena Braid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by MilenaBraid Hairstyles by Milena

Watch this video to see how Milena makes a 3D round braid:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by & ♡ (@hairstylist.dream) on

And see how she makes seven easy buns here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by & ♡ (@hairstylist.dream) on

Milena: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Milena.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
