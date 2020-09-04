German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns

You don't always need expensive supplies to make incredible art. Germany-based 17-year-old Milena has become Instagram-famous for her incredible braids. Using a mannequin head, she transforms the model's hair into a variety of mesmerizing designs, like flowers, hearts, and even crochet-like patterns.

Milena describes herself as a self-taught hairstylist who uses her hair as a way to express herself. Among the artist's most popular creations are her rose-style buns, where the hair is gathered in numerous layers that resemble flower petals. Milena also braids long hair into intricate arrangements that look like woven textiles. While many of her fascinating hairstyles seem impossible to create, the young artist also makes video tutorials on how to make her iconic 3D braid as well as how to make seven types of easy buns.

17-year-old Milena has become Instagram-famous for her amazing hairstyles.

She makes elaborate braids and flowers with her hair.

Watch this video to see how Milena makes a 3D round braid:

And see how she makes seven easy buns here:

