Home / Science / Astronomy

Massive 2.2-Gigapixel Photo of the Milky Way Captured in One Night

By Jessica Stewart on July 9, 2021
Milky Way 2 Gigabyte Photo by Bartosz Wojczynski

Polish astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński loves a challenge and he gave himself a big one while visiting the Tivoli Astro Farm in Namibia. In just one night, he went about capturing a 2.2-gigapixel photo of the Milky Way without using a specialized astrophotography camera. The result is a dazzling image that lets viewers drink in the details of our galaxy.

Wojczyński has shared the high-resolution version on his website and is opening up about what went into the creative process. He was inspired to undertake a challenge that would allow him to use high-performance equipment in perfect viewing conditions. In fact, the good conditions meant that he could rely on DSLR cameras. His setup included two Nikon D810A cameras and two Takahashi Epsilon 130D astrographs mounted on a Losmandy G11 astrophotography mount.

“The entire project was a string of significant challenges,” Wojczyński shared with My Modern Met. “First, there was an issue of transporting a lot of heavy equipment to Namibia. Some parts of the setup were rented on-site, so there wasn't even an opportunity to test everything before the trip. Lastly, I had technical problems processing the final picture as my standard workflow could not handle a photograph this large, so I had to split up the image into slices and process them one by one.”

Camera Setup for Astrophotography

The full-size, finished image comes in at 53,480×41,010 pixels and takes up 13 gigabytes of hard drive space. It's composed of 110 mosaic panes, with each pane shot at 400 ISO with a four-minute exposure. The crisp clarity of the photo is owed to the pristine on-site conditions—no light pollution, no satellites in view, a high elevation, and dry air with good transparency. In this case, the stars really did all align.

Wojczyński's achievement is all the more impressive when one considers that another high-resolution photo of the Milky Way took the photographer 12 years to finish—and that was only 1.7 gigapixels. If you'd like this spectacular photo of the Milky Way on your wall, he's also selling both fine art prints and posters on his website.

Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński traveled to Namibia to take a 2.2-gigapixel photo of the Milky Way.

Camera Setup with Milky Way in the Background

Check out these incredible details of the Milky Way as photographed in Namibia.

Closeup of the Milky Way by Bartosz WojczynskiCloseup of the Milky Way by Bartosz WojczynskiCloseup of the Milky Way by Bartosz Wojczynski

The Polish astrophotographer also created a video to share some of his favorite details.

Bartosz Wojczyński: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature Bartosz Wojczyński.

Related Articles:

Behind the Scenes of This Extraordinary Photo of the Milky Way Over Yosemite

Check Out 2021’s Best Milky Way Photography and Enjoy the Beauty of Our Galaxy

Stunning Photo Captures “Eruption” of Perseid Meteors and the Milky Way Over Mount Rainier

Photographer Captures Milky Way and Bioluminescent Waters Together In Sparkling Scenes

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Wide-Ranging Look At the History of Panoramic Photos, From the Civil War to the iPhone
Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Bring Us Exceptional Views of the Stars
10 Famous Photographers Whose Self-Portraits Are Much More Than Just a Selfie
Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch
Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog
NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Long-Exposure Photos Capture Lit-Up Fireflies Dancing During Japan’s Summer Nights
How an Analog Astrophotographer Created a Multi-Exposure Lunar Eclipse Photo
Out-of-This-World Facts About Mars and Everything We Know About the Red Planet
Check Out 2021’s Best Milky Way Photography and Enjoy the Beauty of Our Galaxy
Rodney Smith Website Honored at 25th Webby Awards
Last “Ring of Fire” Eclipse for Almost 2 Years Is Happening in June

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.