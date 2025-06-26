Home / Science

People That Do This One Chore Every Day Are 206% More Likely To Become a Millionaire

By Regina Sienra on June 26, 2025
Woman making the bed

Photo: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos

For many, daily chores can be a nuisance they avoid at all costs; for others, there's a sincere desire to keep one's home tidy and chores are an inescapable necessity. Ultimately, domestic duties are a universal part of life—yes, even for millionaires. Though the wealthy are often seen as having a staff ready to put everything in place, some financially successful people continue to carry out certain chores, as they often translate to good habits, discipline, and an added sense of productivity. And research shows there's one chore in particular that seems to put people in the path of success.

Hoping to dissect the habits and routines of high earners, socio-economist Randall Bell, Ph.D. got to work. He interviewed over 5,000 people from around the world. Not just millionaires, but also professionals, students, retirees, and unemployed people. “We studied dozens of rituals ranging from writing thank-you notes to eating together as a family,” he wrote. “We then statistically correlated various habits with different measures of success.” With this, Bell found that rich people had very specific daily rituals in common.

On top of doing things like waking up early, planning out their day, and exercising, Bell found a fascinating pattern: wealthy individuals also make their bed. According to his research, people who make their bed in the morning are up to 206.8% more likely to be millionaires. “It changes your frame of reference that carries out throughout the day, that when there's a job to be done you're going to get it done,” Bell told CBS News. “Habits are what form our lives.”

Making the bed also has other benefits, like making you feel more motivated and instilling a sense of discipline. Beyond maintaining the tidiness of your space, it can also make you feel more in control in your life and environment. “Making your bed every morning is correlated with better productivity, a greater sense of well-being, and stronger skills at sticking with a budget,” adds author Charles Duhigg, who describes it as a “keystone habit.”

While certainly there are a myriad of other factors to becoming a millionaire, developing good habits is a way to keep you motivated and inspired. With this, you'll always know deep in your heart that you've been doing your best. In the end, it's within that sense of peace—not the material stuff—where the true richness lies.

Sources: Developing The Right Habits Could Make You A Millionaire; Randall Bell, PhD, MAI; 7 ‘rich habits’ of highly successful people, from a man who studied them for 25 years

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
