Study Confirms Working From Home Does Make Us Happier and Healthier—And Employers Benefit as Well

By Regina Sienra on May 21, 2025
Woman holds her dog as she works from home

If you currently work from home or had the experience of working from home sometime during the pandemic, you're probably well aware of its many benefits. There's no need to commute, you don't really need to dress up, and you even get to spend more time with your pet or kids. But while these may come across as personal wins, there's now research that confirms remote work is hugely beneficial in multiple ways for many people. A study from the University of South Australia says that working from home not only makes us happier, but also healthier.

“During the early days of the pandemic in 2020, our team was partway through a year-long study examining lifestyle and wellbeing in Australian adults,” write Ty Ferguson, Carol Maher, and Rachel Curtis from the University of South Australia. “Fast forward to today. Many employees still work from home and many more want to. While some of the health evidence about working from home is mixed, overall it shows giving workers the flexibility to choose to work from home can be good for their physical and mental health.”

The researchers state that before the pandemic, a regular Australian spent 4.5 hours commuting. During the pandemic, as people began working from home, they were able to regain an hour and 18 minutes a week of extra time. Most of that pre-pandemic commuting time, however, was actually spent getting more work done, which meant that companies were benefiting from their employees working from home. In fact, they found that 43% of this extra time was used to turn in more work—in line with the research that has found that remote workers are 35-40% more productive and make fewer mistakes.

On average, the study subjects slept 27 minutes longer and got up 38 minutes later, which was measured using a FitBit. The participants also registered far fewer heart rate anomalies, which suggests sounder sleep. On the food side, the option to prepare meals at home has allowed many to open the door to healthier options, marking a surge in the consumption of vegetables, fruits, and dairy—something often limited due to having to pack a lunch or order take out during a day at the office. However, it's not all perfect, as working from home may spark a more sedentary lifestyle.

All in all, there are also people for whom remote work provides more opportunities, if not a lifeline. For women, particularly mothers and caregivers, working remotely translates to more family-work balance, especially if they also have to perform unpaid household chores. Working from home also allows people with disabilities to join the workforce; not only giving them financial independence, but also improving their mental health.

“Working from home is not a one-size-fits-all approach and appears best positioned as one choice among many to support a better, more inclusive, and flexible work environment,” the researchers add. “Just as our homes transformed into makeshift offices overnight, our approach to work must evolve, embracing the diversity of needs and lifestyles.”

An african-american young woman is using laptop

Woman working on a desk at home

Man holding laptop and having a meeting sitting on his living room

Sources: Working from home can make us healthier and happier. Employers benefit too. Here’s the evidence if you need any convincing; Comparing Productivity for Remote Work vs. In-Office Employees; Changes in diet, activity, weight, and wellbeing of parents during COVID-19 lockdown; Working from Home, COVID-19 and Job Satisfaction; Employment status and mental health among persons with and without a disability: evidence from an Australian cohort study

