This Mind-Bending “Invisible Man” Costume Is the Clever Creation of a Mom on a $15-Budget

By Sara Barnes on February 9, 2023
Invisible Person Costume

Illusions can be tricky to pull off. Optical illusions on a moving body are even more challenging and a true feat when done right. Kim Gardiner achieved this accomplishment during Halloween 2022 when she crafted a costume for her son Cole. His ensemble was a mind-bending “invisible man” that makes it look like there was a hidden human walking around. The only way we know someone is there is because we can see their clothes—suspenders and all.

So, how does the illusion work? To start, Gardiner created a cardboard base that was attached to Cole’s backpack and went over his head. Connected to it were the hat and sunglasses held up with a thin rod. The black t-shirt (with two eyeholes cut out) and jacket went over the cardboard, and the attached suspenders were fashioned outward from there. Additionally, there were two pairs of pants; one that was worn by Cole, and the other—the front-facing ones—had holes in the knees and wire around the waist, which helped create the appearance that the pants were worn.

This costume had a big impact but a low price; Gardiner created the whole thing for about $15, proving that you don’t need a lot of fancy materials to make an ensemble that has everyone talking about it (and scratching their heads).

A crafty mom named Kim Gardiner created a mind-bending “invisible man” costume for her son. Here's how part of it was made…

Invisible Person Costume

…which resulted in this:

Invisible Person CostumeKim Gardiner: Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kim Gardiner.

