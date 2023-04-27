Home / Illusion

Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not

By Regina Sienra on April 27, 2023

Have you ever seen breathtaking images taken by astronauts aboard the ISS? The curvature of the Earth dominates the composition, while the blue ocean and green fragments of land shine below. In the background, the pitch black space is dotted with bright stars. As much as you'd think this description fits the image above, the truth is that this photo is an optical illusion.

Anyone who comes across the picture may argue about the presence of clouds, atmospheric layers, and the unmistakable blue of the ocean, but the real trick lies in the angle of the image. Rotate it about 120º and you'll see that the supposed curvature of our planet is no more than a horizon line. The picture was indeed taken right here on Earth.

In reality, the picture depicts the skyline of Manila, taken during a particularly colorful sunset from a tall building on Katipunan Avenue. The image was taken Jamo Fevidal, who posted it all the way back in February 2016. Now, it has reached viral status after user Massimo (aka @Rainmaker1973) reshared it to make a point about how optical illusions mess with our brain.

If you didn't get it at first, you're not alone! Many people were left wondering about what they were looking at until they turned their phones upside down. This is just one more in the long list of optical illusions that catch us off guard and leave us scratching our heads.

But why does it happen? “Optical illusions happen when our brain and eyes try to speak to each other in simple language but the interpretation gets a bit mixed-up,” writes the University of Queensland. “For example, it thinks our eyes told it something is moving but that’s not what the eyes meant to say to the brain.” While it remains a mystery how brain and eyes work together to make sense of these optical illusions, it's always fun and interesting to learn about how we process images in real time.

The image above seems to depict the curvature of Earth, but the truth is that it's an optical illusion!

Rotating it about 120º makes it abundantly clear, but even rotating just 90º will show you that the supposed curvature of our planet is actually a horizon line. The picture was indeed taken right here on Earth.


h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Mind-Bending Gate Design Is an Optical Illusion Extending Back Into Space

Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper

This Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers To Different People

Photographer Accidentally Captures Brilliant Optical Illusion of “Three-Headed Deer” Roaming in Forest

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

People Can’t Believe This Photo of a Bird Isn’t Photoshopped or AI-Generated
Mind-Bending Gate Design Is an Optical Illusion Extending Back Into Space
This Mind-Bending “Invisible Man” Costume Is the Clever Creation of a Mom on a $15-Budget
Artist Creates Mesmerizing Optical Illusions From Single Sheets of Paper
When the Sun Hits Just Right, This Fountain in Italy Looks Like It’s Spewing Lava
Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Photo of Clouds in Minnesota Looks Like Crashing Ocean Waves
Makeup Artist Uses Her Own Face As the Canvas For Surrealist Transformations
This Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers To Different People
Photographer Accidentally Captures Brilliant Optical Illusion of “Three-Headed Deer” Roaming in Forest
Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion
Dizzying Optical Illusion Visualizes an Important Message About Wildlife Conservation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.