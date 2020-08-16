Home / Art / Street Art / Giant Flower Mural Painted Across 5 Surfaces of a Building in San Jose

Giant Flower Mural Painted Across 5 Surfaces of a Building in San Jose

By Margherita Cole on August 16, 2020
Flower Mural by Mona Caron

“Limonium,” San José Convention Center

San Francisco-based artist Mona Caron shines a light on the world of unseen plants through incredible mural art. She recently completed a large-scale painting of a flower on the facade of San Jose's convention center, covering five planes with lush, pastel-colored leaves.

Entitled Limonium after a species of California marsh rosemary, this whimsical mural appears to look like one continuous flower even from different angles. To do this, Caron superimposed a photograph of the plant onto the multi-plane building and made calculated reference points to instruct her painting. The thriving flower begins at the base of the walls, framing the door, and extends towards the roof.

This commissioned piece is part of Caron's ongoing series of botanical-inspired murals called Weeds. Its aim is to emphasize the beauty and tenacity of natural life in the face of adversity. “They may be tiny, but they break through concrete,” the artist explains on her website. “They are everywhere and yet unseen. And the more they get stepped on, the stronger they grow back.”

Caron finds inspiration for each painting of the series, including Limonium, in the “spontaneous urban vegetation” growing near the painting site. She then magnifies the plant in her murals so that it can receive more attention and appreciation. The artist says the series was “created as a tribute to the resilience of all those beings who no one made room for, were not part of the plan, and yet keep coming back, pushing through and rising up.”

Scroll down to see more mural art by Caron and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

This is part of a larger series of botanical-inspired murals, called Weeds, emphasizing the beauty of unseen plants.

“Outgrowing,” Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

“Outgrowing,” Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

“Taking Root,” Union City, California

Mona Caron Flower Mural

“Uma planta no Minhocão,” São Paulo, Brazil

Mona Caron Flower Mural

“Cohosh,” Brooklyn, New York City

Mona Caron: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mona Caron.

