World’s First Inflatable Fountain Is the Centerpiece of Groovy New Exhibition in Paris

By Margherita Cole on April 14, 2022
World's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESS

If you visit Paris' Grande Hall during the spring and summer this year, you will come across a spectacular sight. Melbourne-based art studio ENESS—a multidisciplinary team known for their innovative and whimsical creations—has installed the world's first inflatable fountain. The nearly 20-foot-tall technicolor sculpture is part of their exhibition entitled Cupid's Koi Garden.

Encompassing an array of plush, patterned structures, changing lights, a soundscape, and multiple interactive elements, this installation is intended to delight anyone who walks by. From the malleability of the inflatable sculptures' material to the choreographed water jets, every part of this experience is meant to interact with its audience. “Cupid's Koi Garden is a combination of classical statues depicting cupid and formal civic fountains and is a statement about the malleability of public space and the potential for temporary artworks to introduce frivolity and joy to ordinary life,” ENESS tells My Modern Met.

ENESS was founded by Nimrod Weis in 1997 to “create interactive artworks that forge greater community connection in the public realm.” They hope that their new exhibition, with its rainbow of colors and water features, is able to provide a “cool oasis” during the hot summer months of Paris, where people of all ages can lift their spirits. “Cupid and his Koi squirt jets of water on unsuspecting passers-by whenever they stop to admire his beauty,” ENESS adds. “Try to resist cupid, who is on a mission to spread love, connection, and joyfulness in public space.”

Cupid's Koi Garden is now on view at the Grande Halle in Paris until August 24, 2022. You can keep up to date with ENESS' latest projects by following them on Instagram.

Melbourne-based art studio ENESS installed a colorful exhibition at the Grande Halle in Paris.

World's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESS

Entitled Cupid's Koi Garden, this show includes an array of whimsically patterned sculptures, soundscapes, and light displays.

World's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESS

It also features the world's first inflatable fountain.

World's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESSWorld's First Inflatable Sculpture by ENESS

ENESS: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ENESS.

