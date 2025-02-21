These ‘Great Wave’ Penny Loafers Let You Flaunt an Iconic Piece of Art History With Every Step You Take

Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa is one of the most famous examples of the ukiyo-e art form, a traditional Japanese woodblock print. Created around 1831 as part of his Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji series, it’s been around for roughly 194 years—but its impact hasn’t aged a bit. This timeless masterpiece from the Edo period still captivates art lovers worldwide, and its famous wave has even found its way onto contemporary fashion pieces, like these penny loafers from British shoe brand, Duke + Dexter.

The penny loafer is a classic shoe style that originated in 1930s Norway. It features a distinctive strap across the top with a small slit, where people later started placing pennies—giving the shoe its iconic name. Duke + Dexter are known for their creative takes on classic style, and their latest Japanese art-inspired “drop” is no exception.

The Great Wave Penny Loafer features Hokusai’s iconic, blue and white woodblock print, digitally printed across the vamp. Handcrafted from premium Italian leather, the shoes not only look great, but they’re also built to last.

Launched on February 20, 2025, the Great Wave Penny Loafers are already generating buzz online. If you're a Hokusai fan, you can grab a pair from the Duke + Dexter website.

If you're looking for more Great Wave-inspired items, there’s a pair of Dr. Martens with the iconic artwork, a LEGO set, and even a set of erasers to add to your collection.

