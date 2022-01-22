Posable Wooden Lamp “Man” Designed To Cure Loneliness While Lighting Up a Room

If you’re a fan of unconventional decor, then this unique wooden table lamp from Village Vanguard might be the perfect addition to your home. The quirky Japanese bookstore chain is known for its extraordinary stock of offbeat furniture and homewares, and its Woodman Lamp is no exception. The wooden humanoid light has movable joints that allow the piece to be adjusted into different configurations, making it handy for a variety of practical and adorable reasons. Not to mention, it might be a near relation of Pixar’s lamp mascot, Luxo Jr.—you know, the one that bounces on the ‘I’ and squishes it.

Whether you want the lamp to sit on the edge of your desk with its legs dangling or to hold up your tablet while you watch Netflix, the possibilities are endless. Village Vanguard even suggests that the “living” light would be the perfect housemate for those who live alone. And they're kind of right. Who wouldn’t want to live with someone that lights up a room and is even kind enough to prop up your book while you read?

The Woodman Lamp is now available to order in Japan from Village Vanguard. For those who live outside of Japan, there is a similar version available on Amazon. In fact, you can even get one that functions as a standing floor lamp. In the meantime, scroll down to see more photos of the adorable light fixture.

This quirky wooden table lamp has adjustable limbs that can be configured into a variety of adorable positions.

Village Vanguard: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [Grape]

All images via Amazon.

Related Articles:

Ocean-Inspired Resin Lamps Cast a Tranquil Blue Glow When Illuminated

Solar Powered Sunflower Lights Illuminate Your Garden at Night

Floating Color-Changing Cloud Lamps That Sync to Your Music

15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space