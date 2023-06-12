Home / Animals

Octopuses Can Quickly Reprogram Their RNA to Survive in Warm and Cold Water

By Jessica Stewart on June 12, 2023
California Two Spot Octopus

Photo: Tom Kleindinst

Octopuses are fascinating creatures. They're incredibly smart and adaptable. Known to camouflage themselves when in danger and to make a break for it when held in captivity, octopuses are animals that we have a lot to learn from. And a team of researchers is proving that in a new study published in Cell.

The authors, led by Saint Francis University biologist Matthew A. Birk, were curious about the adaptability of these marine creatures. Specifically, they wanted to examine how octopuses are able to survive large temperature fluctuations. If you think about it, humans need relatively constant temperatures to thrive. Our brains are purposely designed to operate at a near-constant temperature. Swing too widely in one direction or another, and our nervous system quickly begins to break down.

Octopuses don't face this problem. Their large brains are unprotected by the skull that we have and often face temperature changes of 20 degrees. But still, they thrive. How do they manage this? It turns out that they're able to rewire their RNA to handle the changes, and they can do so fairly quickly.

If you aren't familiar with RNA, this nucleic acid looks like a single-stranded version of DNA. And while DNA is unchangeable genetic information, RNA is more flexible. Think of it as a genetic management system that can fluctuate if needed. This is what helps the octopuses.

Researchers discovered this by working with the California two-spot octopuses (Octopus bimaculoides)Living off the coast of California and Mexico, they experience warm summers and cool winters. The team caught two California two-spot octopuses and acclimated one to warm water and the other to cold water. Then, they examined their RNA. The results were astounding.

California Two Spot Octopus

Photo: Roger T. Hanlon

“We found that there were over 20,000 different locations on various different proteins that were edited,” says Birk. Interestingly, they also saw that more RNA was edited when the octopus was in cold water.

When the RNA is edited, it signals that a different type of protein should be produced. And it appears that octopuses are able to account for multiple scenarios and produce the proteins that are best suited to their current situation. To put into perspective how incredible this is, most species—including humans—have only a few percent of their RNA that ever gets tweaked. For octopuses, that number rises to an incredible 60%.

But that's not all. The team also discovered that these changes can happen quite quickly. They did so by working with juvenile octopuses in tanks that were gradually heated or cooled. By measuring the RNA editing over the course of 20 hours, they were able to determine how fast these animals adapt.

“We had no real idea how quickly this can occur: whether it takes weeks or hours,” says Birk. “We could see significant changes in less than a day, and within four days, they were at the new steady-state levels that you find them in after a month.”

Armed with this newfound information about RNA, the researchers are ready to take things a step further. They'll now be exploring whether or not this capability is also used to help with other environmental changes, such as oxygen availability or variable social environments.

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

A Rare Octopus so Adorable It May Be Named for Its Cuteness

Hypnotic 4K Video of Life 14,750-Feet Underwater Will Leave You Breathless

Kind Divers Spend Hours Helping an Octopus Trade a Plastic Cup for a Protective Shell

Octopuses, Squid, Lobsters, and Crabs Now Recognized as Sentient Beings Under New UK Law

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Viral Video Reminds Us Why To Stay Away From Bison in Yellowstone National Park
Isolated Crocodile Gets Itself Pregnant and Has “Virgin Birth” After 16 Years of Living Alone
22 Animals Who Have Perfected the Art of Camouflage
Funny Portraits of Pets With Disgusted Expressions Beg the Question, “Who Cut the Cheese?”
Stolen Baby Donkey Is Found and Reunited With Mother in Tearful Reunion
Scientists Capture World’s Very First X-Ray of a Single Atom

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare White Bison Born at a State Park in Wyoming
Friendly Whales Approach Two Paddlers in Puerto Madryn, Argentina
Sea Turtle Given the Very First 3D-Printed Shell Brace Is Still Thriving Years Later
DNA Analysis Reveals Interesting Information About the Origins of Native Americans
Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled
Can You Smell When Rain Is Coming? Science Says Some People Can and Some Can’t

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.