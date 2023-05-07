Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes

Parents can be a challenge to shop for, and moms are no expectation. What do you get for the woman who has given you everything? It’s said that experiences bring greater joy than things, which is the perfect excuse to get your mom started with online learning. Through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, you can give your mom the gift of knowledge through drawing, painting, crafts, and photography. And just in time for Mother’s Day (in the U.S.), we’re having a sale. From now through May 14, 2023, save 15% on all of our creative classes when you use the code iloveyoumom15 at checkout. (Excludes gift certificates.)

So, what will you get for mom? If your favorite lady loves flowers, we’ve got a fun class for her to try called Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. Taught by instructor Anna Zakirova, the class teaches students how to press a variety of flowers and turn them into one-of-a-kind works of botanical art. This includes the iconic rose and approaches to pressing daisies.

For something completely different—but still great for beginners—gift your mom a hopeful hand-lettering course. Titled Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase, instructor Danison Fronda demonstrates the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your own writing style. The final project is lettering the phrase, “I am still learning.” It’s a great reminder that we’re never too old to try something new.

Scroll down for more classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Once you find a course that you like, don’t delay as this sale will only last through Mother’s Day. Remember to use the code iloveyoumom15 to save 15%. It will then be in your course library where you can watch it as often as you like.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag.

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

