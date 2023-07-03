Celebrate the 4th of July With 15% Off Creative Classes on My Modern Met Academy

Fourth of July is a holiday that is synonymous with barbeques, fireworks, and fun. But, above all, it's America's birthday and, to get in on the fun, My Modern Met Academy wants to offer up a gift to anyone interested in expanding their creative horizons. From July 3 to July 5, we're offering 15% off our online courses, which are all taught by experienced artists and makers.

So after you've finished grilling up a storm and played some backyard games, why not treat yourself to an art class? My Modern Met Academy's courses are all on-demand, so you can watch whenever you want, and there's no limit to how many times you can view the lessons.

So whether you are a beginner who wishes you could learn how to draw or an expert crafter who wants to gain new skills, there's something for everyone. With courses ranging from one to three hours, there truly is something for everyone. Want to learn how to crochet? We've got you covered. Interested in learning how to make abstract paintings, we can show you that as well.

You can take advantage of the discount on all of My Modern Met Academy's courses in painting, crafting, hand lettering, photography, and illustration. All you need to do is use the code independence15 at checkout to receive 15% off your order (gift certificates are excluded from this offer, and the code will not apply to already discounted courses).

Scroll down to see previews of some of our most-loved classes and get inspired by the creative courses you can enroll in.

My Modern Met is celebrating America's birthday with 15% off of our creative online courses through July 5. Use the code independence15 at checkout to receive the discount. Here are just some of the courses you can choose from.

