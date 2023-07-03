Home / Classes / Academy

Celebrate the 4th of July With 15% Off Creative Classes on My Modern Met Academy

By Jessica Stewart on July 3, 2023
My Modern Met Academy Fourth of July Sale

Fourth of July is a holiday that is synonymous with barbeques, fireworks, and fun. But, above all, it's America's birthday and, to get in on the fun, My Modern Met Academy wants to offer up a gift to anyone interested in expanding their creative horizons. From July 3 to July 5, we're offering 15% off our online courses, which are all taught by experienced artists and makers.

So after you've finished grilling up a storm and played some backyard games, why not treat yourself to an art class? My Modern Met Academy's courses are all on-demand, so you can watch whenever you want, and there's no limit to how many times you can view the lessons.

So whether you are a beginner who wishes you could learn how to draw or an expert crafter who wants to gain new skills, there's something for everyone. With courses ranging from one to three hours, there truly is something for everyone. Want to learn how to crochet? We've got you covered. Interested in learning how to make abstract paintings, we can show you that as well.

You can take advantage of the discount on all of My Modern Met Academy's courses in painting, crafting, hand lettering, photography, and illustration. All you need to do is use the code independence15 at checkout to receive 15% off your order (gift certificates are excluded from this offer, and the code will not apply to already discounted courses).

Scroll down to see previews of some of our most-loved classes and get inspired by the  creative courses you can enroll in.

My Modern Met is celebrating America's birthday with 15% off of our creative online courses through July 5. Use the code independence15 at checkout to receive the discount. Here are just some of the courses you can choose from.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class

Learn How to Draw Your Favorite People in This Beginner-Friendly Online Class

This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

See Why People Are Loving This Online Class That Will Teach You How to Draw Architecture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Skilled Embroidery Artist Documents Her Travels With a Needle and Thread
Learn How to Draw Your Favorite People in This Beginner-Friendly Online Class
Give Dad the Gift of Creativity When You Shop My Modern Met Academy’s Father’s Day Sale
Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class
Save 15% On All Online Art Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Memorial Day Sale
This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

See Why People Are Loving This Online Class That Will Teach You How to Draw Architecture
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes
Celebrate Photography Month by Saving 10% On Our Online Pet Photography Course
Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments
Gain a Lifelong Love of Sketching When You Enroll in These Online Drawing Classes
Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.