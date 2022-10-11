Home / Classes / Academy

Give the Gift of Creativity When You Purchase a Gift Certificate for Online Art Classes

By Sara Barnes on October 11, 2022
Gift Certificates at My Modern Met Academy

Gift-giving can be really tricky. If you haven’t been told explicit instructions on what someone wants, you’re making an educated guess. That’s where gift certificates come in handy and provide someone with a choice on what they get. We’re excited to now offer this on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. With our gift certificates, you can now give the gift of creativity and provide your recipient the chance to learn something new. It’s an experience they won’t soon forget.

All My Modern Met Academy classes are taught by instructors who are experts in their field. The courses, which range in length from one to three hours, cover illustration, painting, photography, and crafts, which is sure to appeal to a wide array of creative folks. They can also watch the course as many times as they want.

We offer two gift certificate prices: $34.95 and $45.95 to reflect the two price points of our classes. After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

Upon buying a My Modern Met Academy gift certificate, you’ll receive a special email from us to confirm your purchase. Within 48 hours of our initial email, you will receive a second email with a custom gift certificate for the recipient in a PDF format. You have the option to either present the certificate in its digital format or print a physical certificate. Because the gift includes a custom certificate, please allow us time for that; gift certificates ordered on Friday will be fulfilled on Monday.

Give the gift of creativity when you visit My Modern Met Academy.

Looking for a great present for your favorite creative person? Give them a gift certificate at My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

All My Modern Met Academy classes are taught by instructors who are experts in their field.

My Modern Met Academy ClassesMy Modern Met Academy ClassesAbstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

The courses, which range in length from one to three hours, cover illustration, painting, photography, and crafts.

My Modern Met Academy ClassesMy Modern Met Academy Classes

We offer two gift certificate prices: $34.95 and $44.95 to reflect the two price points of our classes.

My Modern Met Academy ClassesDimitra Milan Online Art ClassAbstract Floral Painting by Nitika AlePet Photograph in a Studio Setting

After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

My Modern Met Academy ClassesMy Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals

Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sharpen Your Drawing Skills in October With a Bundle of Online Illustration Classes
Multi-Talented Creative Crafts Charming Crochet Projects and Shows You How
Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How
Celebrate Nature Through Art When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes
Save 15% On All Creative Online Classes With the My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale
Get in the School Spirit With This Bundle of Online Classes Teaching Acrylic Painting

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others
Illustrator Has Mastered Portrait Drawing and Now Shares Her Knowledge With Others
Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs
Photographer Captures the Joyful Personalities of Playful Pups and Shows How You Can, Too
Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals
Create Your Own Jewel-Toned Geometric Landscape In This Online Painting Class

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.