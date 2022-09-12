Home / Store

Save 30% On All Creative Products During My Modern Met Store’s Moving Sale

By Sara Barnes on September 12, 2022
Moving Sale on My Modern Met Store

Moving day is coming soon for My Modern Met Store. This fall, we’re moving our fulfillment space, which means our current inventory has to come with us. Help us make our move easier by having less to take; you’ll save 30% on everything in our shop when you do. Use the code ONTHEMOVE30 from September 12 through September 16 at 11:59 PM PDT. And yes, that includes items already on sale.

This is a great way to get your holiday shopping done early. If you’re looking for a place to start, you can’t go wrong with puzzles. We’ve got a big selection of all sorts of jigsaws, from challenging 1,000-piece sets to the unique wooden creations by the studio Nervous System. One of our most popular wooden puzzles is the Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle. While it’s only 360 pieces, don’t let the smaller piece count fool you. Each puzzle design is computer generated and is cut in a maze-like pattern with non-uniform, contorted shapes. This makes it extra challenging to solve.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to My Modern Met Store and shop our moving sale until September 16. Remember, use code ONTHEMOVE30 to save 30% on everything we offer.

It’s our biggest discount ever! Shop My Modern Met Store's moving sale and save 30% on everything in our shop. Use the code ONTHEMOVE30 from September 12 through September 16 at 11:59 PM PDT.

 

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

Solar System Desk Accessory by DeskX

DeskX | $368

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

 

Vincent van Gogh Action Figure

 

Four Point Moon Puzzle

 

Helicone Kinetic Toy

 

Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder

Kitchen Accessories by OTOTO Design

OTOTO | $15

 

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

 

Cat Butt Push Pins

 

Llama Doll Embroidery Kit

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
