Start a New Creative Habit (Offline) With These Unique Art Supplies and DIY Kits

We could all use less time on a screen. Whether it’s an addictive video app (ahem, TikTok) or doom-scrolling the news, time away from our phones and computers is always a good idea. It’s often easier said than done, but one way to be successful is to swap a digital device for an analog activity. My Modern Met Store has some artsy and crafty products that will get you started making. And who knows—you might even form a new creative habit!

Kits are a great way to dive into an activity. They’ll often have (nearly) everything you need, simplifying your ability to start. Kiriki Press creates adorable embroidery kits that contain all but the hoop. Follow the step-by-step instructions and use the provided thread to stitch up an adorable plush doll. If you’re new to embroidery, try the Bat Embroidery Kit. But if you’ve completed this type of craft before, the Sea Otter Embroidery Kit is perfect for seasoned stitchers.

Maybe you’ve got the artistic know-how but are struggling with supplies. In that case, check out our unique art supplies. Perennial favorite Viviva Original Colorsheets has revolutionized the conventional watercolor palette with a set that’s as easy to carry as your cell phone. The assortment of 16 paints is packaged in a small booklet, where each sheet is a supersaturated layer of pigment. Simply run a brush over it to reanimate the paint. Try tucking the palette into Viviva Colors’s Travel Paint Kit folio, and you’re ready to paint on the go.

Scroll down for more art supplies that will help you make a new creative habit. Then, visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection.

Looking to step away from your screen? Start a new creative habit when you pick up these unique art supplies from My Modern Met Store.

Bat Embroidery Kit

Sea Otter Embroidery Kit

‘Succulents in Blue Planter' Paint-By-Numbers Kit

Viviva Original Colorsheets

A5 Travel Paint Kit

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

642 Things to Draw

Secret Garden Adult Coloring Book

Pastel Colorbrush

Double Metallic Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

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