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Start a New Creative Habit (Offline) With These Unique Art Supplies and DIY Kits

By Sara Barnes on May 22, 2026
Viviva Original Colorsheets

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

We could all use less time on a screen. Whether it’s an addictive video app (ahem, TikTok) or doom-scrolling the news, time away from our phones and computers is always a good idea. It’s often easier said than done, but one way to be successful is to swap a digital device for an analog activity. My Modern Met Store has some artsy and crafty products that will get you started making. And who knows—you might even form a new creative habit!

Kits are a great way to dive into an activity. They’ll often have (nearly) everything you need, simplifying your ability to start. Kiriki Press creates adorable embroidery kits that contain all but the hoop. Follow the step-by-step instructions and use the provided thread to stitch up an adorable plush doll. If you’re new to embroidery, try the Bat Embroidery Kit. But if you’ve completed this type of craft before, the Sea Otter Embroidery Kit is perfect for seasoned stitchers.

Maybe you’ve got the artistic know-how but are struggling with supplies. In that case, check out our unique art supplies. Perennial favorite Viviva Original Colorsheets has revolutionized the conventional watercolor palette with a set that’s as easy to carry as your cell phone. The assortment of 16 paints is packaged in a small booklet, where each sheet is a supersaturated layer of pigment. Simply run a brush over it to reanimate the paint. Try tucking the palette into Viviva Colors’s Travel Paint Kit folio, and you’re ready to paint on the go.

Scroll down for more art supplies that will help you make a new creative habit. Then, visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection.

Looking to step away from your screen? Start a new creative habit when you pick up these unique art supplies from My Modern Met Store.

 

Bat Embroidery Kit

DIY Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

Sea Otter Embroidery Kit

DIY Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

Regular Price: $24 | Member Price: $20.40

 

‘Succulents in Blue Planter' Paint-By-Numbers Kit

Paint-by-Number Kit

Regular Price: $39.99 | Member Price: $33.99

 

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

 

A5 Travel Paint Kit

Travel Paint Kit Folio

Regular Price: $55 | Member Price: $46.75

 

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

Rainbow Pencil

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $15.96

 

642 Things to Draw

642 Things to Draw Book

Regular Price: $16.95 | Member Price: $14.41

 

Secret Garden Adult Coloring Book

Secret Garden Coloring Book

Regular Price: $15.95 | Member Price: $12.76

 

Pastel Colorbrush

Color Brush from Snifty

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

Color Brush from Snifty

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

 

Double Metallic Dual-Ended Colored Pencils

Double Metallic Colored Pencils

Regular Price: $12 | Member Price: $10.20

Double Metallic Colored Pencils

Regular Price: $12 | Member Price: $10.20

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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