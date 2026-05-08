10 Creative Gifts That Make Great Conversation Starters

Let’s face it: gift-giving can be challenging. It’s easy to gift something that feels too cookie-cutter, too expected. If you want gifts that start a conversation, check out the curated selection of creative products at My Modern Met Store. There, you’ll find statement-making items that will earn a second glance from anyone who sees them.

One of our favorite gifts—and new to My Modern Met Store—is The Scream Action Figure by Today is Art Day. This 5-inch figurine is modeled after artist Edvard Munch’s iconic painting of the same name. The object imagines the painting’s subject in three-dimensional form, and it will surely inspire a reaction when someone sees it, even if it’s a simple comment like “Same.”

Another unusual gift idea is a puzzle that’s truly one of a kind. The design studio Nervous System has created a wooden geode jigsaw puzzle that, when assembled, forms a dazzling agate. To produce this puzzle, the studio used a computer simulation that forms variations in the overall shape and its individual elements. The pieces utilize “extreme intertwining” to make the jigsaw puzzle extra challenging to solve.

The brand Dorothy is another maker of conversation-sparking products. The UK-based design studio creates posters perfect for music lovers who want any excuse to talk about their favorite band. Its Special Edition Rock and Roll Love Blueprint poster, for example, is a fascinating and educational visualization to hang on the wall. It features over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers, and each name signifies someone whose contributions have been vital to the evolution of rock and roll.

Scroll down for more creatively unexpected gifts, and then check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection.

Want gifts that start a conversation? Check out the statement-making items at My Modern Met Store.

The Scream Action Figure

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Special Edition Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster

Falling Bookend

Helicone Kinetic Toy

Clawed Monet Cat Artist Pin

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Pinot Corkscrew

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

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