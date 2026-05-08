Home / Store

10 Creative Gifts That Make Great Conversation Starters

By Sara Barnes on May 8, 2026

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Let’s face it: gift-giving can be challenging. It’s easy to gift something that feels too cookie-cutter, too expected. If you want gifts that start a conversation, check out the curated selection of creative products at My Modern Met Store. There, you’ll find statement-making items that will earn a second glance from anyone who sees them.

One of our favorite gifts—and new to My Modern Met Store—is The Scream Action Figure by Today is Art Day. This 5-inch figurine is modeled after artist Edvard Munch’s iconic painting of the same name. The object imagines the painting’s subject in three-dimensional form, and it will surely inspire a reaction when someone sees it, even if it’s a simple comment like “Same.”

Another unusual gift idea is a puzzle that’s truly one of a kind. The design studio Nervous System has created a wooden geode jigsaw puzzle that, when assembled, forms a dazzling agate. To produce this puzzle, the studio used a computer simulation that forms variations in the overall shape and its individual elements. The pieces utilize “extreme intertwining” to make the jigsaw puzzle extra challenging to solve.

The brand Dorothy is another maker of conversation-sparking products. The UK-based design studio creates posters perfect for music lovers who want any excuse to talk about their favorite band. Its Special Edition Rock and Roll Love Blueprint poster, for example, is a fascinating and educational visualization to hang on the wall. It features over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers, and each name signifies someone whose contributions have been vital to the evolution of rock and roll.

Scroll down for more creatively unexpected gifts, and then check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection.

Want gifts that start a conversation? Check out the statement-making items at My Modern Met Store.

 

The Scream Action Figure

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $34.95 | Member Price: $29.71

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $95 | Member Price: $80.75

 

Special Edition Rock and Roll Love Blueprint Poster

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $67.95 | Member Price: $57.76

 

Falling Bookend

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $29.95 | Member Price: $25.46

 

Helicone Kinetic Toy

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $74.95 | Member Price: $63.71

 

Clawed Monet Cat Artist Pin

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Prism Vision Camera Lens Filter

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $25 | Member Price: $21.25

 

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $39 | Member Price: $33.15

 

Pinot Corkscrew

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $29.95 | Member Price: $25.46

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Regular Price: $62 | Member Price: $52.70

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Get Creatively Outfitted With Art History You Can Wear
Adorable Craft Kits Invite You To Embroider the Creature Kingdom
Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies
Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

More on My Modern Met

Take the Guesswork Out of Holiday Gifts With a Digital Gift Card Creative People Will Love
Happier Holidays Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 20% on All of Our Creative Products
25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love
These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go
30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke
Ingenious Art Supplies Make Painting and Drawing Twice as Nice

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.