Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

By Sara Barnes on February 27, 2026

OTOTO Kitchen Supplies

Having the right tools makes even the most mundane tasks a little better. And if they’re cleverly designed, it’s icing on the cake. OTOTO makes charming kitchen supplies that turn otherwise ordinary utensils into colorful characters that are sure to make you smile. Whether you’re making soup, uncorking a bottle of wine, or just trying to organize your kitchen, the latest OTOTO addition to My Modern Met Store will have something for you.

OTOTO first gained viral fame for its Nessie ladle, which reimagines the lowly ladle as a mythical creature rising from the depths of your soup pot. The company has continued to iterate on Nessie, including the Jumbo Nessie ladle. This purple creature has its handle for a neck and a spoon for a body, with tiny feet that let it stand upright in a pot. It’s a “nessiessary” tool, especially for the colder months (aka soup season).

If your kitchen needs some cleanliness and friendly vibes, look no further than the Fun Guy. When your fridge is smelling funky, this little fellow absorbs odor in his belly to keep your food smelling fresh. To use, remove his shroom hat and fill it with baking soda. He’ll do the rest.

Scroll down for more products OTOTO we’ve added to My Modern Met Store. For our entire selection, visit our online shop.

OTOTO knows how to put the “fun” in functional with its charming kitchen supplies. Here are the latest products to hit My Modern Met Store.

 

Jumbo Nessie Ladle

OTOTO Kitchen Supplies

Regular Price: $19.95 | Member Price: $16.96

 

Fun Guy Fridge Odor Absorber

OTOTO Kitchen Supplies

Regular Price: $ 14.95 | Member Price: $12.71

 

Magic Mushroom Funnel

OTOTO Kitchen Supplies

Regular Price: $14.95 | Member Price: $12.71

 

Pinot Corkscrew

OTOTO Kitchen Supplies

Regular Price: $ 29.95 | Member Price: $25.46

 

Count Corkula Wine Stopper and Pourer

Count Corkula Wine Stopper

Regular Price: $12.95 | Member Price: $11

 

All OTOTO products are available in My Modern Met Store.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
