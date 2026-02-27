Taste the Creativity When You Use These Fun and Functional Kitchen Supplies

Having the right tools makes even the most mundane tasks a little better. And if they’re cleverly designed, it’s icing on the cake. OTOTO makes charming kitchen supplies that turn otherwise ordinary utensils into colorful characters that are sure to make you smile. Whether you’re making soup, uncorking a bottle of wine, or just trying to organize your kitchen, the latest OTOTO addition to My Modern Met Store will have something for you.

OTOTO first gained viral fame for its Nessie ladle, which reimagines the lowly ladle as a mythical creature rising from the depths of your soup pot. The company has continued to iterate on Nessie, including the Jumbo Nessie ladle. This purple creature has its handle for a neck and a spoon for a body, with tiny feet that let it stand upright in a pot. It’s a “nessiessary” tool, especially for the colder months (aka soup season).

If your kitchen needs some cleanliness and friendly vibes, look no further than the Fun Guy. When your fridge is smelling funky, this little fellow absorbs odor in his belly to keep your food smelling fresh. To use, remove his shroom hat and fill it with baking soda. He’ll do the rest.

Scroll down for more products OTOTO we’ve added to My Modern Met Store. For our entire selection, visit our online shop.

Jumbo Nessie Ladle

Fun Guy Fridge Odor Absorber

Magic Mushroom Funnel

Pinot Corkscrew

Count Corkula Wine Stopper and Pourer

