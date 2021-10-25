20+ of the Best Etsy Shops for Creative Products From Makers Around the World

The online global marketplace Etsy can be a daunting site to shop. In 2019 alone, a reported 2.5 million people sold on Etsy, from jewelry to crafts to one-of-a-kind works of art and more. So, where do you begin in finding shops to virtually peruse? There’s Etsy editor picks and creative lists featured on their homepage, but let’s face it; we’ll take all the help we can get in finding the best Etsy shops!

After years of scouring the website, we’ve found many online stores that feature beautiful creative products and ingenious ideas. On a larger scale, they also reflect the beauty of the internet. Because sites like Etsy exist, people from around the world are able to admire and own things that they love—items they would’ve probably never known about before, because these sellers work on a small scale. Etsy helps connect makers to their next biggest fans, wherever that may be.

Check out some of our favorite Etsy shops below. And if you’re in the market for more creative goods, did you know that we have an online store, too? My Modern Met Store features makers around the world and we feature jewelry, books, art supplies, and more.

Best Etsy Shops From All Different Types of Artists

Ceramics

Modern Mud

Modern Mud puts a fun twist on conventional items by adorning them with dazzling geodes and crystals. Their coffee mugs have the pieces “growing” on the outside as surface decorations and sometimes on the inside, too, as a pleasant surprise when you sip.

Tramai Ceramics

Tramai is an Italian ceramics shop that fuses cute characters with functionality. Owner Marina produces animal-shaped planters, dishware, and more, but her most striking pieces are palettes and paint water cups that cleverly conceal the artistic supplies behind the adorable creatures.

CeramicSense

Abby Ozaltug is the woman behind CeramicSense, a pottery studio in Ontario. Her happy pots will make you smile with their joyful faces. The pieces have another added benefit—the more your plant grows, the wilder the “hairstyle” the clay characters have.

Barruntando

Barruntando makes a variety of ceramics, but some of their most popular pieces feature cute animals. Look for their adorable yarn bowls which depict sleepy sloths and foxes or their planters that take on the shape of cats, pugs, and much more.

Cindy Searles

Ceramics by Cindy Searles are varied in their format and approaches. She creates some hanging planters as well as decorative tile and sculptures. Her most well-known pieces are charming air plant holders that will transport you under the sea.

Jewelry & Fashion

Shekhtwoman

For years, the Etsy shop Shekhtwoman has created stylish jewelry that evokes memories of cities around the world. If you’re looking for a unique souvenir of a place you’ve traveled or lived, check out their ever-growing selection of rings.

Purple Fish Bowl

If you’re looking for quirky fashions, look no further than Purple Fish Bowl. This shop has a variety of clothing and accessories in different collections that represent a variety of influences—from the solar system to famous artworks to the internet’s favorite subject, cats.

Sun Sprinkles

Add a pop of color to your outfit with colorful polymer clay earrings by Sun Sprinkles. Owner Holly Klaus designs fun, playful earrings that celebrate famous artists or are simply inspired by the season. And, if you want to give it a go yourself, she also sells DIY earring kits.

Rosa Pietsch

Designer Rosa Pietsch creates statement-making jewelry for her eponymous Etsy shop. The designs—many inspired by nature—utilize a bevy of materials including acrylic, wood, and plated metal that are then laser cut into the likes of bold floral shapes and psychedelic graphics.

Benu Made

Pauline Hagan of Benu Made lets bold shapes define her jewelry. Each piece is glittering gold and looks like it should weigh a lot, but they don’t, thanks to Hagan’s use of leather.

Home Decor

Plantillo

With the tagline “bring the outdoors in,” Platillo creates unusually-shaped pillows that look like real plants, flowers, leaves, and logs. Using a camera and high-quality printing, the items boast incredible colors and textures.

Pine and Sprout

Brother-sister duo Robbie and Jennie Nakata run Pine and Sprout, a popular Etsy shop dedicated to bringing beauty and function into the homes of their customers. Nature is an overriding theme, with indoor house plant trellises, propagation stations, and nature-themed home decor.

OHHiO

OHHiO helped usher in the chunky knitting trend with their blankets fit for a giant. You can buy the blankets in their Etsy shop or buy a skein of their merino wool yarn to make one of your own.

Waen

Geometric planters have exploded in popularity over the years, and Waen makes some of the best around. Available for use in terrariums, they have also branched out to candle holders, ring boxes, and even lighting.

Clive Roddy

Clive Roddy puts a playful spin on conventional household items. One of his most famous products is a set of coasters that, when not in use, are assembled to look like a cactus plant. And if you’ve got a collection of pushpins, he’s got a perfect place to store them—as part of the balloon house inspired by the animated classic, Up.

Vasili Lights

Vasili Lights makes lighting fun with their DIY paper lampshades. Specializing in low-poly sea creatures, they come in easy-to-assemble kits that go from flat sheets of paper to a 3D sculptures.

Extra&ordinary Design

Based in London, Extra&ordinary Design is a studio with the ambition to “turn our everyday, ordinary space into the extraordinary.” Candleholders, wall-mounted planters, and lampshades utilize simple yet bold shapes and colors with unexpected details that elevate the overall design.

nom.

After 12 years in fashion, designer Nom started on her “own creativity journey” by exploring different textile art techniques including weaving and macrame. Her pieces are contemporary chic home decor that uses contrasting yarns and simple wooden frames to be quiet statement makers in any room.

Arts & Crafts

Sarah K. Benning

Whether you’re new to embroidery or want a challenge, Sarah K. Benning has a pattern for you. Each month she introduces at least one new design that can be anything plants to seasonal scenes—in addition to “advanced” patterns that will provide many hours of challenging stitching fun.

Mandi Smethells

Mandi Smethells crafts rainbows that are ready to hang in your home (no leprechaun necessary). Using a wrapped fiber technique, she bends the chunky individual colors into arches—sometimes including fun pom pom-poms or fluffy clouds.

ARMINHO

Atelier ARMINHO creates a variety of design objects for your home, but some of their most well-known products are their selection of posters. The imagery is created by the Etsy shop, but with their desaturated colors and pine-wood frames, they have the distinctive look of vintage science posters.

Full Metal Needle

Dutch embroidery artist Floor Giebels is particularly known for her use of printed fabrics. She uses threads to “paint” figures into printed backgrounds and through her shop, Full Metal Needle, sells both completed pieces and embroidery patterns in her shop. And, if you are interested in creating patterns to sell on Etsy yourself, she also runs an online course for aspiring sellers.

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

7 Cool Crafts That Are Making a Comeback (And How You Can Start Crafting Today)

These Summery Stamped Embroidery Kits Will Have You Buzzing to Start Sewing

Delightful 3-Piece Rings Turn Into Adorable Animals When Worn At Once