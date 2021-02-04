Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

The sweetest day of the year is quickly approaching—one that’s synonymous with love and tasty treats. We’re talking about Valentine’s Day! To celebrate this lovely holiday, My Modern Met Store is having a Valentine’s Day Sale. From now until February 14 at 11:59 PM PST, use the code HAPPYVALENTINES15 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop. (This includes our sale items.)

If you’re on the hunt for a great Valentine’s Day present for your favorite creative person, look no further than My Modern Met Store. We’ve got a variety of fun and quirky items that artists, designers, photographers, and crafters are sure to love. If your special someone could use a mood boost or some motivational words, look to the Manifesto poster and the Not All Who Wander Are Lost mug. Both, with their beautiful typographic designs, feature powerful reminders that will inspire them to believe in themselves and follow their heart.

For the gift recipient that enjoys everyday items with a creative twist, we have great options for that person, too. Give them the Vino corkscrew and bottle opener which is shaped like a bat. As they crack open a bottle of wine, the creature’s wings expand and contract as if it was just in flight. Another clever product is the Falling bookend. This fun home accessory features a silhouette of someone who is bracing for the impact of a leaning tower of books. And since wine and a good novel go so well together, why not get them both?

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products for your sweetheart. When you’re ready to check out, use HAPPYVALENTINES15 to save 15% on your entire order. Be sure to include a free gift note telling your valentine how much they mean to you!

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Vintage-Inspired Shawl

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Mug

Manifesto Poster

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Falling Bookend

“Cubebot” Multicolored Wood

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Viviva Colorsheets

RGB & CMYK Earrings

“Purrince” Enamel Pin

642 Things to Draw Book

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

