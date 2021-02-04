Home / Design / Creative Products

Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on February 4, 2021
Valentine's Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

The sweetest day of the year is quickly approaching—one that’s synonymous with love and tasty treats. We’re talking about Valentine’s Day! To celebrate this lovely holiday, My Modern Met Store is having a Valentine’s Day Sale. From now until February 14 at 11:59 PM PST, use the code HAPPYVALENTINES15 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop. (This includes our sale items.)

If you’re on the hunt for a great Valentine’s Day present for your favorite creative person, look no further than My Modern Met Store. We’ve got a variety of fun and quirky items that artists, designers, photographers, and crafters are sure to love. If your special someone could use a mood boost or some motivational words, look to the Manifesto poster and the Not All Who Wander Are Lost mug. Both, with their beautiful typographic designs, feature powerful reminders that will inspire them to believe in themselves and follow their heart.

For the gift recipient that enjoys everyday items with a creative twist, we have great options for that person, too. Give them the Vino corkscrew and bottle opener which is shaped like a bat. As they crack open a bottle of wine, the creature’s wings expand and contract as if it was just in flight. Another clever product is the Falling bookend. This fun home accessory features a silhouette of someone who is bracing for the impact of a leaning tower of books. And since wine and a good novel go so well together, why not get them both?

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products for your sweetheart. When you’re ready to check out, use HAPPYVALENTINES15 to save 15% on your entire order. Be sure to include a free gift note telling your valentine how much they mean to you!

Give your sweetheart something special when you take advantage of our Valentine's Day Sale at My Modern Met Store! Use the code HAPPYVALENTINES15 to save 15% on your entire order—from now until February 14, 11:59 PM PST.

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Vintage-Inspired Shawl

Valentine's Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

Shovava | $68+

 

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Mug

Not All Who Wander Are Lost Coffee Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

Manifesto Poster

Holstee Manifesto Poster

Holstee | $28

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Bat Wine Opener

OTOTO | $24

 

Falling Bookend

 

“Cubebot” Multicolored Wood

 

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Valentine's Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

Brogamats | $25

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

 

“Purrince” Enamel Pin

Prince Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
