Sip Your Rosé While Hiking Winery to Winery on This Gorgeous Michigan Trail

Now that the weather is warming up, people are starting to venture back outside in search of fun leisure activities. If you’re a fan of the outdoors and also love fine wine, get the best of both worlds at Mt. Tabor Trails. Wander beautiful paths that take you through the woods and vineyards of southwest Michigan, connecting you to two popular wineries in the area owned by Moersch Hospitality Group: Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant. The best part of it all is that you can take your refreshment of choice along with you on the trail. In fact, to-go drinks are encouraged.

You can begin your journey at either Round Barn or Tabor Hill where you may also purchase food and beverages to take on the trail. While each establishment is, of course, known best for its wine, the wineries also offer craft beer, cocktails, and spirits among the selections. But if you prefer to partake of your refreshments before hitting the trail, there are a few health and safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19. Fortunately, you can take your drinks and nibbles to-go and soak in the magnificent beauty of nature while still observing safe practices in a more relaxed manner.

Not the most experienced hiker? Never fear. Totaling around 3.6 miles of scenic trails in all, there are a few different paths for every skill level. In fact, the quickest route between the two wineries is only 1.15 miles round trip and ranges from easy to moderate in difficulty. This also makes it perfect if you’re traveling with family, as kids are allowed on the trails as long as they are with an adult at all times. Pets are welcome too, so long as they remain on a leash.

All in all, this makes for a pretty perfect day trip for “winos and wanderers” alike. Visit the Moersch Hospitality Group website for more information about Mt. Tabor Trails and how you can plan your own tasty outdoor adventure.

Moersch Hospitality Group: Website | Facebook

Round Barn Estate: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Travel+Leisure]

All images via Moersch Hospitality Group.

