My Modern Met on Bookshop: Find Good Books to Read and Help Support Independent Bookstores Online

A book nook or reading chair is the perfect place to curl up and gather your favorite reading materials for a moment of comfort, entertainment, and learning. What can make it even better is knowing that the books you’ve accumulated were acquired from real people who also celebrate books. Luckily, Bookshop.org makes it easier than ever to buy books from independent bookstores.

Despite the significant influence of massive online sellers and retail chains, there is proof that local institutions are here to stay. Books can offer new inspiration and perspectives, which is why many independent bookstores have adapted to the 21st century. We at My Modern Met are also happy to collaborate with Bookshop, which allows you to shop through hundreds of local bookstores all under the roof of one platform.

Bookshop has made it their mission to “financially support local, independent bookstores” because they believe that they are an integral part of communities. My Modern Met is thrilled to be a part of this program as they distribute a portion of their sales to these individual entities.

Looking for the best books to read in art? Check out our page on Bookshop to find a book that will nourish your inner creative. Here are some books featured in our hand-picked Art collection:

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual by Danielle Krysa

Danielle Krysa further expands on her book A Big Important Art Book (Now with Women) with her latest book, A Big Important Artist: A Womanual. Here, she features biographies of female artists along with creative projects to get you inspired and creating.

In the Art collection.

Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad by Austin Kleon

Austin Kleon has shown readers how to unlock their creativity and how to get their work known in his New York Times bestsellers Steal Like an Artist and Show Your Work! Now, Kleon is sharing 10 simple rules to follow on how to stay creative, focused, and authentic in Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad.

In the Art collection.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors by Mika Yoshitake

If you enjoy examining and admiring Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors series as much as we do, you’ll want to check out this book, aptly titled Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. This book discusses how her installations have influenced contemporary art over the past 50 years.

In the Art collection.

Don’t forget to check out My Modern Met on Bookshop the next time you are in search of some epic books.

Our curated list will benefit independent bookstores and build community with these amazing local shops. Our Bookshop collection is organized by categories. Each section is assigned to different topics of art, design, and photography, but we also dive into more specialty subject matters like natural art supplies, learning macramé as well as instructional books to learn how to draw. And have you listened to the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast? You’ll also find a collection of books from our past guests.

Our editorial team regularly adds publications to our Bookshop collection. Be sure to check out our shop and bookmark it so you can see what we continue to add to our book list.

My Modern Met on Bookshop: Website

