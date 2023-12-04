Bird Landing on Bride’s Head Wins 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest

A small bird coming in for a crash landing helped win Tara Lilly the title of International Wedding Photographer of the Year. The Canadian wedding photographer beat out over 300 of her peers to rise to the top of the competition. The precious image of a whiskey jack landing on the head of a bride is a lighthearted look at the couple's go-with-the-flow attitude during their wedding in Whistler, Canada.

For her efforts, Lilly is taking home a prize pool, including a share of over $3,000 and products from award sponsors. In second place, Italian photographer Carmelo Ucchino captured a couple's romantic first dance as water cascaded from the ceiling. The dramatic black and white image also won the Dance Floor category.

Over 1,700 images were submitted to 11 categories that show the creative range of possibilities when it comes to wedding photography. “It was an absolute joy judging so many diverse entries and the quality of imagery was off the charts,” shared judge and photographer Dee Kampe, who won last year's contest.

“I was drawn to the winning entry for its perfection in capturing this chance encounter,” she continues. “It’s joyous, uplifting, and makes me grin from ear to ear just looking at it. There’s pure, unfiltered emotion, there’s surprise, there’s the unexpected. It encapsulates the emotions and narrative that runs through an entire wedding day in a single frame.”

This year's contest was more successful than ever. Now in its seventh year, the International Wedding Photographer of the Year saw an increase in entries, showing that the world is back on track when it comes to celebrating these important life moments. Scroll down to see more of the winners and check out all of the finalists in the official gallery. And, if you are in the market for a wedding photographer, you can search the contest's database to find a talented photographer in your area.

Here are the winners of the 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year contest.

