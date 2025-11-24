Home / Art

Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami Preview of Emerging and Established Artists

By Eva Baron on November 24, 2025
Art Miami Context Art Miami 2025 Preview

Exhibition view of Art Miami. (Photo: Courtesy Art Miami)

Throughout the first week of December, Miami will be home to countless art fairs, ranging from Design Miami to Art Basel Miami Beach. Joining these programs for its 35th year is also Art Miami, alongside its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami. Both running from December 2–7, 2025, these two fairs will once again offer an unparalleled opportunity to discover those at the forefront of the art world.

As the city’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair, Art Miami will gather more than 160 galleries from cities around the world, including London, Paris, Bangkok, Bogotá, Istanbul, Toronto, Seoul, Stockholm, New York, and Los Angeles. The fair will, of course, spotlight several galleries from Miami and the greater South Florida region, such as Latin Art Core, Eternity Gallery, Durban Segnini Gallery, Avant Gallery, and CITCO, to name only a few. Other highlights include Munich’s Andreas Binder Gallery, London’s Cube Gallery, New York’s Fremin Gallery, San Francisco’s K. Imperial Fine Art, Santiago’s Prima Galeria, and Taipei City’s Ting Ting Art Space. Considering its global scope, this selection encompasses countless stylistic, formal, and material approaches, resulting in a holistic overview of today’s contemporary art scene.

“The 35th edition of Art Miami brings a truly special energy to the fair,” Nick Korniloff, EVP and director of Art Miami Fairs, said in a statement. “This year’s roster of galleries and artists offers dynamic, fresh perspectives, and I’m thrilled to see how their talent will come to life, engage audiences, and amplify their stories.”

CONTEXT Art Miami, on the other hand, focuses specifically on emerging and mid-career artists. For its 13th year, the fair will feature nearly 70 galleries, in addition to installations, curated programs, and large-scale projects. Similar to such initiatives as the Other Art Fair, which prioritizes accessibility within exhibiting and collecting, CONTEXT strives to democratize art production through its open and collaborative atmosphere. Participating galleries span AC Latin Art in Buenos Aires, Miami’s Amarna Gallery, coGalerie in Baden-Baden, Mido Gallery in Medellin, and Phillip Michaels Art in New York, among many others.

“We continue to be amazed by the innovative spirit and artistic excellence of our participating galleries,” Julian Navarro, director of CONTEXT Art Miami, remarked. “This year’s edition represents a dynamic convergence of established voices and emerging talent, creating an essential platform where collectors can discover the next generation of significant artists while witnessing the evolution of contemporary artistic practices.”

To learn more about both art fairs and their respective programs, visit the Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami websites.

Both running from December 2–7, 2025, both Art Miami and its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami, offer an unparalleled glimpse into the voices at the forefront of the art world.

Exhibition view of Art Miami. (Courtesy Art Miami)

Exhibition view of Art Miami. (Photo: Courtesy Art Miami)

Art Miami Context Art Miami 2025 Preview

Exhibition view of Art Miami. (Photo: Courtesy Art Miami)

Anton Hoeger, “The Burden,” 2012. (Courtesy Cinq Gallery)

Anton Hoeger, “The Burden,” 2012. (Photo: Courtesy Cinq Gallery)

Astrid Verhoef, “Cloud,” 2024. (Courtesy Echo Fine Arts)

Astrid Verhoef, “Cloud,” 2024. (Photo: Courtesy Echo Fine Arts)

Victor Vasarely, “Les zèbres,” ca. 1950s. (Courtesy Boccara Gallery)

Victor Vasarely, “Les zèbres,” ca. 1950s. (Photo: Courtesy Boccara Gallery)

LIno LAgo, “Fake Abstract (Bouguereau),” 2024. (Courtesy Daniele Comelli Art)

LIno LAgo, “Fake Abstract (Bouguereau),” 2024. (Photo: Courtesy Daniele Comelli Art)

Juan Luis Jardi, “Aviation Academy,” 2025. (Courtesy Cinq Gallery)

Juan Luis Jardi, “Aviation Academy,” 2025. (Photo: Courtesy Cinq Gallery)

Alexander Calder, “Untitled,” 1944. (Courtesy Vallarino Fine Art)

Alexander Calder, “Untitled,” 1944. (Photo: Courtesy Vallarino Fine Art)

Art Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Miami.

Related Articles:

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is

Frieze Seoul 2025: Preview the Fourth Edition of the International Art Fair Returning in September

Feria Material: Thriving Mexico City Art Fair Welcomes 18,000 Visitors From Around the World

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Frida Kahlo Breaks Auction Records, Snagging $54.7 Million for 1940 Self-Portrait
Beloved Portland Galleries Give Back to the Art Community After Tragedy
Art Basel Miami Beach To Return With a Sweeping Examination of Modernism
Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction
Stolen 18th-Century Painting of St. Francis of Assisi Is Returned to a Mexican Church 24 Years After It Was Taken Away
Get To Know the Denver Art Museum, a Global Museum With Regional Emphasis [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking
Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum
African Artists Explore Universal Themes of Human Struggles at ART X Lagos 2025
Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art
Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints
Rashid Johnson’s Largest Solo Exhibition to Date Is a Sweeping Tour de Force

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.