Throughout the first week of December, Miami will be home to countless art fairs, ranging from Design Miami to Art Basel Miami Beach. Joining these programs for its 35th year is also Art Miami, alongside its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami. Both running from December 2–7, 2025, these two fairs will once again offer an unparalleled opportunity to discover those at the forefront of the art world.

As the city’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair, Art Miami will gather more than 160 galleries from cities around the world, including London, Paris, Bangkok, Bogotá, Istanbul, Toronto, Seoul, Stockholm, New York, and Los Angeles. The fair will, of course, spotlight several galleries from Miami and the greater South Florida region, such as Latin Art Core, Eternity Gallery, Durban Segnini Gallery, Avant Gallery, and CITCO, to name only a few. Other highlights include Munich’s Andreas Binder Gallery, London’s Cube Gallery, New York’s Fremin Gallery, San Francisco’s K. Imperial Fine Art, Santiago’s Prima Galeria, and Taipei City’s Ting Ting Art Space. Considering its global scope, this selection encompasses countless stylistic, formal, and material approaches, resulting in a holistic overview of today’s contemporary art scene.

“The 35th edition of Art Miami brings a truly special energy to the fair,” Nick Korniloff, EVP and director of Art Miami Fairs, said in a statement. “This year’s roster of galleries and artists offers dynamic, fresh perspectives, and I’m thrilled to see how their talent will come to life, engage audiences, and amplify their stories.”

CONTEXT Art Miami, on the other hand, focuses specifically on emerging and mid-career artists. For its 13th year, the fair will feature nearly 70 galleries, in addition to installations, curated programs, and large-scale projects. Similar to such initiatives as the Other Art Fair, which prioritizes accessibility within exhibiting and collecting, CONTEXT strives to democratize art production through its open and collaborative atmosphere. Participating galleries span AC Latin Art in Buenos Aires, Miami’s Amarna Gallery, coGalerie in Baden-Baden, Mido Gallery in Medellin, and Phillip Michaels Art in New York, among many others.

“We continue to be amazed by the innovative spirit and artistic excellence of our participating galleries,” Julian Navarro, director of CONTEXT Art Miami, remarked. “This year’s edition represents a dynamic convergence of established voices and emerging talent, creating an essential platform where collectors can discover the next generation of significant artists while witnessing the evolution of contemporary artistic practices.”

To learn more about both art fairs and their respective programs, visit the Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami websites.

Both running from December 2–7, 2025, both Art Miami and its sister fair, CONTEXT Art Miami, offer an unparalleled glimpse into the voices at the forefront of the art world.

Art Miami: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Miami.