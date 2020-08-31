Home / Entertainment / Music

Dave Grohl Is in an Epic Online Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell

By Emma Taggart on August 31, 2020

Nandi Bushell Dave Grohl Drum Battle

At just 10 years old, Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell can play pretty much any instrument; but, when it comes to the drums, she’s a master. The incredibly gifted musical prodigy has already perfected rock classics such as Nirvana’s In Bloom, Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child, and Muse’s Hysteria. She’s jammed with Lenny Kravitz, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and secured endorsements from Fender, Roland, and other big brands. However, she’s recently achieved yet another exciting goal—to have a drum battle with Dave Grohl.

Earlier this month, Bushell posted a video on Twitter of her playing an epic drum cover of Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit, Everlong. She’s captured passionately hitting every beat and showing off her drumstick twirling skills, too, before challenging Grohl to a battle by shouting “CHECKMATE” into the camera. Along with the video she writes, “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and all the Foo Fighters.” She continues, “Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

After Grohl saw the tweet, he couldn’t resist the challenge, and he responded with a video of his own via the Foo Fighters Twitter account. “Today, I'm going to give you something you may not have heard before,” he says in the video. “This is a song called Dead End Friends from a band called Them Crooked Vultures, which is me playing drums, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age playing guitar and singing, and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin playing bass.” He continues, “This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court.” Before battling it out on his daughter’s drum kit, the legendary musician also noted that he’s a fan of Bushell, and he’s even watched all of her videos.

“This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle,” a delighted Bushell responded. “Now it’s my turn to learn Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures. I am going to checkmate this one too!”

Game on! Follow Bushell on Twitter to keep up to date with this legendary drum battle.

Incredibly talented 10-year-old Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle…

…and he accepted!

Nandi Bushell: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Foo Fighters: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Mashable]

All images via Nandi Bushell / Dave Grohl.

Related Articles:

This Amazing 8-Year-Old Girl Is Being Called a “Drumming Prodigy”

Beatboxing Buddhist Monk Creates Hypnotic Meditation Music With His Own Voice

20+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Young Violin Prodigy Masterfully Play a Challenging Classical Piece by Paganini
Grandma Plays Inspiring Piano Solo in Home Damaged by Explosion in Beirut
Twins Film Their Priceless Reaction to Hearing Phil Collins Music for the First Time
Notre-Dame’s Famed Organ Will Undergo a Four-Year Restoration
The Story of Why The Beatles Refused to Play in Front of Segregated Audiences
Beatboxing Buddhist Monk Creates Hypnotic Meditation Music With His Own Voice

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Musician Playing Harp in the Woods Is Greeted by Deer Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale
Senior Citizens Recreate Iconic Music Album Covers While in Quarantine
Listen to Chris Cornell’s Previously Unreleased Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’
How Bob Dylan Going Electric in 1965 Shocked the World
Musicians Are Turning Sounds of Endangered Birds Into Electronic Music for a Good Cause
Watch Alicia Keys Perform New and Classic Songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.