Dave Grohl Is in an Epic Online Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell

At just 10 years old, Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell can play pretty much any instrument; but, when it comes to the drums, she’s a master. The incredibly gifted musical prodigy has already perfected rock classics such as Nirvana’s In Bloom, Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child, and Muse’s Hysteria. She’s jammed with Lenny Kravitz, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and secured endorsements from Fender, Roland, and other big brands. However, she’s recently achieved yet another exciting goal—to have a drum battle with Dave Grohl.

Earlier this month, Bushell posted a video on Twitter of her playing an epic drum cover of Foo Fighters’ 1997 hit, Everlong. She’s captured passionately hitting every beat and showing off her drumstick twirling skills, too, before challenging Grohl to a battle by shouting “CHECKMATE” into the camera. Along with the video she writes, “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and all the Foo Fighters.” She continues, “Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

After Grohl saw the tweet, he couldn’t resist the challenge, and he responded with a video of his own via the Foo Fighters Twitter account. “Today, I'm going to give you something you may not have heard before,” he says in the video. “This is a song called Dead End Friends from a band called Them Crooked Vultures, which is me playing drums, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age playing guitar and singing, and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin playing bass.” He continues, “This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court.” Before battling it out on his daughter’s drum kit, the legendary musician also noted that he’s a fan of Bushell, and he’s even watched all of her videos.

“This is UNREAL! I can’t believe Dave Grohl actually accepted my drum battle,” a delighted Bushell responded. “Now it’s my turn to learn Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures. I am going to checkmate this one too!”

Incredibly talented 10-year-old Zulu-British musician Nandi Bushell challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle…

…and he accepted!

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

