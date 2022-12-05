Incredible Winning Images From the 2022 Nature inFocus Photography Awards

The winners of the eighth annual Nature inFocus Photography Awards were announced in conjunction with the Nature inFocus Festival, which is Asia's premier nature and wildlife festival. Both adult and youth photographers were encouraged to submit images that document unique natural history moments and critical conservation issues. This year, three winners were announced in each category and, for the first time, one person was named Photographer of the Year based on a portfolio of work.

With around 21,000 images from over 2,300 photographers submitted, the jury had some tough decisions to make. In the end, Fernando Constantino Martinez Belmar was named Photographer of the Year for his look at the critically endangered jaguars that live on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Among other standouts is the creative duo of Kapil Sharma and Yogendra Satam. They won the Wildscape & Animals in their Habitat category for their use of camera traps to monitor urban wildlife in Mumbai. In addition to being a nature enthusiast and wildlife photographer, Satam is also a Mumbai Police Constable who assists the forest department in rescue operations and awareness programs.

While many of the winning photographers are from India, where the festival is located, the competition has seen an increase in participation from photographers across the globe.

“The Nature inFocus Photography Awards has grown to become a meeting place for national and international photographers,” says Rohit Varma, one of the founders of Nature inFocus. “Every year, we see images that reveal new facets of our natural world while shining a light on pertinent global conservation issues. We are thrilled to see the growth in the number of participants and the geographical locations. It truly has become an international platform for wildlife photographers!”

See more winning images below and get inspired by the natural world.

The winners of the 2022 Nature inFocus Photographer Awards were selected from nearly 21,000 images.

Nature inFocus: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nature inFocus.