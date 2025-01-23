Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Infrared Photography Contest

By Jessica Stewart on January 23, 2025
Infrared photo of Swiss landscape

“Switzerland” by Gavin Spooner. 1st Place, Landscape Infrared

Kolari Vision, known for their photography filters and infrared camera conversions, has just announced the winners of its biannual infrared photo contest. The 2024 “Life in Another Light” Infrared Photography Contest received over 3,000 submissions spread across 11 photography categories and one short film division. Through their work, these niche photographers prove the powerful visual storytelling possibilities that infrared photography provides.

From ultraviolet flowers to candy chrome landscapes, the winning images are a delightful look at the power of infrared photography. Judged by a panel of seven experts, including guest photographers Pierre-Louis Ferrer and Yann Philippe who helped with judging for the Candy Chrome and IR Chrome categories respectively, each image was evaluated based on technical execution, composition, and creativity in three rounds of judging before selecting the winners.

The contest isn't just exclusive to infrared photographers, as there are several categories that also celebrate “visible light.” Seeing these photography techniques side-by-side is a fascinating look at how much the world changes depending the lens that you use.

“What changes when we switch to infrared, and which things remain constant? What beauty lies in the light that our eyes can’t see? What do new perspectives show us about our world that only photography can capture?” Kolari says. “Our contest isn’t just about capturing images; it’s about discovering new ways to see the world.”

Standouts include Gavin Spooner's unique look at Switzerland's mountains, which won him the Infrared Landscape category, and Michael Riffle's look at a magnolia blossom under ultraviolet light.

Scroll down to see more of our favorites and then head over to Kolari Vision to see the full winner and finalist gallery.

These are the fascinating winners of the “Life in Another Light” Infrared Photography Contest.

Infrared landscape photo

“Vaulion” by Jonas Hangartner. 2nd Place, IR Chrome

Candy chrome photo of a flower about to bloom

“Bout to Bloom” by Ginny Taylor. 1st Place, Candy Chrome

UV photo of a magnolia flower

“Magnolia Grandiflora” by Michael Riffle. 1st Place, Ultraviolet

Fluorescent lily

“Fluorescent Lilium” by Troy Casswell. Honorable Mention, Abstract

With over 3,000 entries, the photo contest celebrates both infrared and visible light photography.

Candy Chrome Landscape

“Candy Landscape” by Robert Gajsek. 2nd Place, Candy Chrome

Aerial photo of black sandy beach

“Black Sand Beach” by Bobby Ritchey. 1st Place, Aerial

Infrared snowy landscape

“WA1K345” by Jonas Hangartner. 2nd Place, Infrared Landscape

Long exposure photo of a river

“The River Full of Sky” by Simone Marulli. 2nd Place, Long Exposure

UV photo of a flower

“Borage for Courage” by Rain Hayes. 2nd Place, Ultraviolet

Aerial photo of a waterfall

“Majestic Waterfall” by Simone Marulli. 3rd Place, Aerial

Vertical long exposure of people on the street

“People Mixture” by Dibakar Roy. 1st Place, Long Exposure

Lake mountain landscape

“Reflective Dawn” by Mike Lee. 2nd Place, Landscape – Visible Light

The biannual contest is run by Kolari Vision, which specializes in photography filters and infrared camera conversions.

Life in Another Light Infrared Photography Contest 2024

“Meg With Scarf” by Rob Jemmett. 1st Place, Portrait

Infrared photo of a basketball court in the fog

“Open Court” by Dan Waterman. Honorable Mention, IR Chrome

Black and white alligator photo

“Alligator in Morning Mist” by Carolyn Hinton Hutchin. 1st, Black & White

Astrophotography Landscape

“The Galactic Tree” by Jürgen M Lobert. 3rd Place, Astro Landscape

Mount Merapi in Indonesia

“Merapi” by Yohan Raintung. 1st Place, Landscape – Visible Light

Comet Neowise

“Neowise” by Daniel Stein. 2nd Place, Astro Landscape

Astrophotography Landscape

“Losing Track of Time” by Jonas Hangartner. 1st Place, Astro Landscape

Kolari Vision: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kolari Vision.

Related Articles:

Dreamy Infrared Photos of NYC Give the City Unexpected Fiery Flair

Stunning Winners From the First Annual Infrared Photography Contest

Infrared Photos Capture Breathtaking Views of France in Cotton-Candy Pink Hues

Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Contest
1839 Awards Announces Eye-Catching Winners of Its 2024 Photographer of the Year Contest
Palestinian and Israeli Photographers Win 2024 UNICEF Photo of the Year Award
Viral Surfing Photo Wins the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards
Bold Parakeet Biting a Lizard’s Tail Wins SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Winners of the 2024 reFocus Awards Showcase Photography’s Capacity for Empathy, Vulnerability, and Artistry

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s Leading Wild Cat Conservation Group Announces Top Wild Cat Photos of the Year [Interview]
Epic Photo of Couple Inside a Glacier Wins 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Epic Snow Tiger Battle Wins 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year
Funny Winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Woman Swimming Into a Fish “Wormhole” Wins 2024 ColorPro Awards
Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.