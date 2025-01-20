1839 Awards Announces Eye-Catching Winners of Its 2024 Photographer of the Year Contest

The 1839 Awards, named after a watershed year in the history of photography, continue their mission to celebrate the ever-changing art of photography. This contest encourages photographers to push the creative limits of their practice, resulting in a wide array of images from all over the world. From the abstract and artistic to the narrative and documentary, the winners capture the boundless possibilities of this medium.

Aiming to spotlight both emerging and established photographers, the 1839 Awards are divided into Professional and Non-Professional competitions, with 15 and 14 individual categories, respectively. For the 2024 edition, the contest received entries from 60 countries, which were weighed in on by judges from world-class institutions, including the The New York Times, Getty Images, and Centre Pompidou, among others.

This time, the winner of the Professional competition was Logan White, who earned the title of International Photographer of the Year. His whimsical image, titled Hearts Content Road, Gianna, was taken in upstate New York and explores the duality of fantasy through a playful trompe l'oeil composition.

Meanwhile, photographer Matthew Portch was named International Photographer and Discovery of the Year as the winner of the Non-Professional competition—an accolade he says he is “very honored” to receive. His image, aptly titled Buried Car, CA, presents an eerie landscape that touches on places that seem frozen in time after all their residents are long gone.

“From a series of portraits of queer youth navigating their identity in a changing world to still lives that add new dimensionality to the subject, this year’s top honorees are among our most talented group of winners yet,” the 1839 Awards announces.

Scroll down to see some of the best images from the competition and follow the 1839 Awards on Instagram to stay up with key dates and information regarding the 2025 edition.

Take a look at some of the best winning images from the 2024 edition of the 1839 Awards' Photographer of the Year Contest.

1839 Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 1839 Awards.