Start the Year Creatively With 10% Off These Online Art Classes

It's a new year, and if you're anything like us, that means you are ready for a fresh start. Whether you have made a New Year's resolution or simply pledged to try something new, the start of the year is the perfect time to invest in yourself. And at My Modern Met Academy, we want to help you do that, which is why we are starting off the year with a special New Year's Sale.

From January 1 to January 7, you can get 10% off all of our painting, drawing, photography, and crafting classes. Conducted completely online, you can watch the lessons from the comfort of your own home, anytime you'd like. So that means you don't have to worry about making a specific start date or missing a class; they're all there and waiting for you, whenever you'd like.

So why not take the plunge and pick up a new hobby or get back into something that you love? To take advantage of the sale, all you need to do is enter the code NEWYEAR10 at checkout, and you'll receive a special discount on all of our online art classes. If you aren't sure where to start, check out some of our favorite classes below.

Start the New Year off on the right foot and stretch your creativity with these online art courses.

This abstract painting course uses paint-along lessons to create beautiful art using acrylics. Megan Elizabeth believes that working abstractly can be quite enjoyable and relaxing with the right mentality. Through her course, you will find inspiration in both nature and light, and turn them into beautiful art. You will then come away with your very own abstract acrylic painting inspired by dappled light.

Preserve your travel memories with embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina. She will take you step by step through the process of sketching on-site for a thread painting project that incorporates watercolor paints for a unique effect.

Ever wish you could capture a great portrait of your favorite dog? Professional pet photographer Belinda Richards will hold your hand through the process of shooting a candid portrait of your dog using her expert techniques. Get an understanding of studio lighting and editing and then get to work photographing your canine with your DSLR or mobile phone.

Break down the most complex subject, the human face, into something approachable with in-depth video lessons, complete instruction, and tips & tricks every step of the way. It’s an enjoyable learning experience that will walk you through the entire drawing process, from start to finish, of your very own portrait.

Pressed flowers allow us to save our favorite blooms and enjoy their beauty forever. In this class, you'll learn the secrets to creating flawless pressed flowers and using them as the basis for original artwork.

Enter the code NEWYEAR10 at check out to receive 10% off all My Modern Met Academy's classes until January 7.

