Contemplative Sculptures Capture the Essence of Creatures in the Animal Kingdom

From lounging cats to running hares, Nichola Theakston uses her art to transform different corners of the animal kingdom into thoughtful bronze sculptures. The UK-based artist is inspired by the “physical, emotional, and ‘spiritual' connections” between humans and animals, translating each species into a textured statuette that captures its essence.

Each piece portrays an animal subject with thoughtful observation of its personality and mannerisms. Many of these characters have their eyes closed in a moment of relaxation, while others stare knowingly at the world around them. Theakston pays attention to all of these details so that she creates a more robust representation. “I enjoy the education and revelation that comes with the rigor of ‘looking’…. and trying to understand and capture in a sculpture an elemental presence,” she tells My Modern Met. “My work is largely about trying to convey elements of shared consciousness and simply do justice to and elevate/venerate the subject.”

One of the most noticeable features of Theakston's artwork is her unusual use of texture. She begins each piece in clay to help her find the desired form of the subject but will eventually cast the sculpture in bronze. Afterward, she adds a unique patina. This finishing touch imbues the sculpture with an organic earthiness that matches the individuality of the animal.

Scroll down to see more bronze sculptures by Theakston, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with upcoming exhibitions.

UK-based artist Nichola Theakston captures different animals in compelling bronze sculptures.

She models these sculptures after observing the personality and mannerisms of the individual animal.

Theakston also adds a unique patina to these pieces to create an earthy texture.

“I enjoy the education and revelation that comes with the rigor of ‘looking,'” the artist tells My Modern Met, “and trying to understand and capture in a sculpture an elemental presence.”

Nichola Theakston: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nichola Theakston.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Craft Pawsitively Wonderful Sculptures of Beloved Dogs

Forgotten Fabric Scraps Find New Life as Charming Animal Sculptures

Artist Transforms Scrap Metal Parts Into Amazing Animal Sculptures