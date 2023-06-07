Sneakerheads Are Super Excited About Nike Dunk Low’s “Oil Green” Colorway

Fall fashion might seem ages away, but sneakerheads are anticipating a particular piece of footwear set to release in autumn. Though the season is mostly associated with the reds, oranges, yellows, and browns of fallen leaves, Nike has recently announced a new Nike Dunk Low in an “Oil Green” colorway. The first pictures of this sneaker has caused a wave of excitement, already deeming it a coveted pair shoes.

Though this olive green color scheme has thrilled footwear fanatics, the iconic design (originated by Peter Moore) features four complementing colors within its design: Oil Green, Cargo Khaki, White, and Light Bone. Constructed in a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining, the four hues are distributed in a sleek yet laid-back look. The laces, tongues, tongue labels, insoles, rubber outsoles, and the NIKE embroidery on the heels are all olive green. Meanwhile, the Swoosh, heel tabs, and inner lining are all light bone to contrast with its white midsole and the dark olive green rubber outsole, making for a balanced composition.

The Nike Dunk made its debut in 1985. Since then, dozens upon hundreds of colorways have been released to the market throughout the years. While it's usually the celebrity collaborations and more limited releases that usually catch the public’s attention, it seems people simply can’t resist the casual elegance of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green.

If you want to add the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green to your fall sneaker rotation, they'll be coming to select retailers, Yankeekicks, and Nike.com for $110 later this year. To stay updated with a potential release date and learn more about Nike's new releases, you can visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

Nike has announced the release of a new version of their timeless Nike Dunk low tops in an colorway called “Oil Green.”

This version of Peter Moore's iconic design boasts an Oil Green, Cargo Khaki, White, and Light Bone color scheme.

Constructed in a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining, the four hues are distributed in a way that make for a sleek yet laid-back look.

While it's usually celebrity collaborations and limited releases that usually catch the public’s attention, sneakerheads seem to be buzzing about this upcoming footwear.

Given the wave of excitement caused by the first pictures of this model, these shoes are already hot-ticket items.

If you want to add the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green to your fall sneaker rotation, they'll be coming to select retailers, Yankeekicks, and Nike.com for $110 later this year.

All images via Yankeekicks.

Nike: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Hypebeast]

Related Articles:

Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’

Nike Closes Corporate Headquarters for a Week To Give Employees a Mental Health Break

Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker