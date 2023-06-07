Home / Design / Style

Sneakerheads Are Super Excited About Nike Dunk Low’s “Oil Green” Colorway

By Regina Sienra on June 7, 2023
Side view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Fall fashion might seem ages away, but sneakerheads are anticipating a particular piece of footwear set to release in autumn. Though the season is mostly associated with the reds, oranges, yellows, and browns of fallen leaves, Nike has recently announced a new Nike Dunk Low in an “Oil Green” colorway. The first pictures of this sneaker has caused a wave of excitement, already deeming it a coveted pair shoes.

Though this olive green color scheme has thrilled footwear fanatics, the iconic design (originated by Peter Moore) features four complementing colors within its design: Oil Green, Cargo Khaki, White, and Light Bone. Constructed in a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining, the four hues are distributed in a sleek yet laid-back look. The laces, tongues, tongue labels, insoles, rubber outsoles, and the NIKE embroidery on the heels are all olive green. Meanwhile, the Swoosh, heel tabs, and inner lining are all light bone to contrast with its white midsole and the dark olive green rubber outsole, making for a balanced composition.

The Nike Dunk made its debut in 1985. Since then, dozens upon hundreds of colorways have been released to the market throughout the years. While it's usually the celebrity collaborations and more limited releases that usually catch the public’s attention, it seems people simply can’t resist the casual elegance of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green.

If you want to add the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green to your fall sneaker rotation, they'll be coming to select retailers, Yankeekicks, and Nike.com for $110 later this year. To stay updated with a potential release date and learn more about Nike's new releases, you can visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

Nike has announced the release of a new version of their timeless Nike Dunk low tops in an colorway called “Oil Green.”

Side view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

This version of Peter Moore's iconic design boasts an Oil Green, Cargo Khaki, White, and Light Bone color scheme.

Bird's eye view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

Constructed in a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining, the four hues are distributed in a way that make for a sleek yet laid-back look.

Side view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

While it's usually celebrity collaborations and limited releases that usually catch the public’s attention, sneakerheads seem to be buzzing about this upcoming footwear.

Side view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil GreenFront view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

Given the wave of excitement caused by the first pictures of this model, these shoes are already hot-ticket items.

Back view of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

If you want to add the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green to your fall sneaker rotation, they'll be coming to select retailers, Yankeekicks, and Nike.com for $110 later this year.

Details of the Nike Dunk Low Oil Green

All images via Yankeekicks.

Nike: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Hypebeast]

Related Articles:

Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’

Nike Closes Corporate Headquarters for a Week To Give Employees a Mental Health Break

Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vintage-Looking Thigh Holster for Book-Slinging Readers
18 Stylish Accessories To Keep You Looking Cool All Summer Long
AI Reimagines Gorgeous Architecture as Fabulous Footwear and Streetwear
Martha Stewart Lands the Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition at 81 Years Old
7-Year-Old Fashion Designer Says He Was Gucci in a Past Life, Makes Dresses to Prove It
Woman Creates Outfits Using 1940s Illustrations Drawn by Her Grandma Who Dropped Out of Fashion School

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out
Artist Paints on Garments To Turn Them Into One-of-a-Kind Fairytale Dresses
76-Year-Old Fashion Influencer Defies Expectations by Wearing Whatever She Wants
Christian Dior Exhibition in Tokyo Comes Alive With Incredible Architectural Backdrops
20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.