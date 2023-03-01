Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Chiou (@andu.c)

The classic Nike Dunk Lows have been completely refashioned by shoe designer Andrew Chiou. Titled What the Super Mario, these mismatched sneakers are inspired by The Super Mario Bros. movie—due to release in April—and all of the characters from the iconic game series. Each section of the low-top shoe design is filled with colors and patterns that evoke the aesthetics of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, and more characters, not to mention items and motifs from iconic stages in the game.

Chiou shared his customized sneakers on his Instagram with the caption, “Mashup of some of my favorite characters/ items in Super Mario.” Although it may be hard to unpack the assortment of colors and motifs, each section can be traced to certain aspects of the game. For instance, on the top of the right shoe is a large question mark over a yellow background, referencing the Mystery Box graphic. Similarly, a panel on the inside of the left shoe features a red polka dot pattern similar to the mushrooms in the game and the character Toad.

There is a myriad of clever touches sewn into the design which showcase Chiou's attention to detail and love for the Super Mario universe. Princess Peach's pink gown can be seen in the tongue of the left shoe, for example, and Donkey Kong's fur is represented with a suede-looking material that wraps around the back of the right shoe. The shoes wouldn't be complete, however, without a nod to Mario himself, which Chiou does with the red heel of the left shoe, which sports the same distinct M that Mario wears on his cap.

Right now, the Super Mario sneakers are only conceptual, but the buzz it’s getting lead to more in the future. You can see more custom designs on Chiou's website and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Andrew Chiou: Instagram | Roommate

Nike: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via Andrew Chiou.

