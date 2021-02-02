Home / Design / Style

The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker

By Emma Taggart on February 2, 2021

Nike GO FlyEase

There’s nothing better than kicking off your shoes after a long day. But sometimes, that’s easier said than done. If you’ve ever struggled to get your shoes off (and especially on), you’ll appreciate Nike’s latest sneaker release. Introducing Nike GO FlyEase, a “hands-free” shoe with a bi-stable hinge that allows you to easily slip your foot in and out.

With the shoe’s “kickstand heel,” a simple motion lets you slip out of the shoes while simultaneously sliding the hinge to prop them up. The Nike GO FlyEase tension band “super-charges” this movement and holds the shoe in either position. When upright, the inner sole of the shoe sits at a 30-degree angle, so you can easily slip your foot in while standing. In the collapsed position, the shoe fits snuggly, just like a regular sneaker.

Nike GO FlyEase is designed for busy people on the go, as well as athletes. “Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes,” says champion fencer Bebe Vio. “With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone's real life.”

The Nike GO FlyEase is due to release via invite for select Nike members on February 15, and will be available for wider consumers later in 2021. Check out Nike GO FlyEase below and find out more about it on Nike's website.

The Nike GO FlyEase is a “hands-free” shoe with a bi-stable hinge, allowing you to easily slip your foot in and out.

Nike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEase

The Nike GO FlyEase tension band holds the shoe in two different positions.

Nike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEase

It comes in three color-ways.

Nike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEaseNike GO FlyEase

