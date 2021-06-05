Home / Design / Style

Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

By Emma Taggart on June 5, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RepGod888 (@repgod888)

The classic Air Jordan 1 Mid has been given an experimental makeover that will make sneakerheads hot with excitement. Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike continue to collaborate with a new basketball shoe featuring heat reactive fabric.

Air Jordan 1 Mid is one of Nike’s and the Jordan Brand’s most popular models. The updated version of the best-selling dunk is designed with its timeless silhouette in black and white, but with added colorful details. The sneaker’s heels, collar flaps, and tongue tags will change hues according to the temperature and light. And now that summer’s approaching, these sweet kicks will illuminate in vibrant rainbow hues every day.

The heat-reactive fabric mimics a heat map or an oil slick, changing from shades of blue, yellow, and green to pink, purple, and orange. But this isn’t the first time Nike experimented with similar technology. Just a few weeks ago, the brand debuted a UV-sensitive version of the Air Force 1. The overwhelmingly positive response led the brand to update the Air Jordan 1 Mid with the heat reactive material.

Check out the heat reactive Air Jordan 1 Mid below. The official release date is yet to be revealed, but it’s rumored to be around late summer 2021. Keep and eye on the Nike website for updates.

The new Air Jordan 1 Mid features heat reactive fabric that changes color according to the temperate and light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RepGod888 (@repgod888)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RepGod888 (@repgod888)

Jordan: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Hypebeast]

Related Articles:

Colorful 3D Sneaker Puzzle Modeled After the Iconic “Air Jordan” Basketball Shoe

This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum

These White Converse Sneakers Magically Change Color When Exposed to Sunlight

Hi-Tech Sneakers Controlled by App Allows for Endless Design Customization

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans
75-Year-Old Grandpa Dresses Like Stylish Celebrities Proving Fashion Has No Age Limit
This 82-Year-Old Woman Dresses Up for Virtual Church Services Every Sunday
Rainbow Hair Coloring Transforms Ordinary Locks Into Shimmering Prism Coifs
Woman Overcomes Poverty to Fulfill Her Dream of Being a World-Famous Dress Designer
Sculptural Hair Styles Become Unlikely Canvases for Delicate Baroque-Inspired Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style
Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art
Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film
The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker
23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion
Young Woman Dresses Up Like a 19th-Century Edwardian Lady Every Single Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.