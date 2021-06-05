Nike Teases Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers With Color-Changing Heat Reactive Fabric

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RepGod888 (@repgod888)

The classic Air Jordan 1 Mid has been given an experimental makeover that will make sneakerheads hot with excitement. Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and Nike continue to collaborate with a new basketball shoe featuring heat reactive fabric.

Air Jordan 1 Mid is one of Nike’s and the Jordan Brand’s most popular models. The updated version of the best-selling dunk is designed with its timeless silhouette in black and white, but with added colorful details. The sneaker’s heels, collar flaps, and tongue tags will change hues according to the temperature and light. And now that summer’s approaching, these sweet kicks will illuminate in vibrant rainbow hues every day.

The heat-reactive fabric mimics a heat map or an oil slick, changing from shades of blue, yellow, and green to pink, purple, and orange. But this isn’t the first time Nike experimented with similar technology. Just a few weeks ago, the brand debuted a UV-sensitive version of the Air Force 1. The overwhelmingly positive response led the brand to update the Air Jordan 1 Mid with the heat reactive material.

Check out the heat reactive Air Jordan 1 Mid below. The official release date is yet to be revealed, but it’s rumored to be around late summer 2021. Keep and eye on the Nike website for updates.

