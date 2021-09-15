The 47th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has announced its winners and the results are as striking as ever. The contest celebrates the artistry of photography through a light microscope and, as usual, the top 20 winners photographed a wide variety of subjects using different methods. From confocal to fluorescence to polarized light, different types of microscopy were used to achieve these highly artistic images.

First place was awarded to Jason Kirk of the Baylor College of Medicine for his colorful image of a live oak leaf. By focusing on the appendages known as trichomes and the pores that allow the leaf to breathe, he's given an artistic and abstract take on a well-known piece of nature. To put the photo together, Kirk used a custom-made microscope system and stacked about 200 individual images to achieve the final look.

While Kirk is the director of the Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core facility at Baylor, he also spends his personal time perfecting his photomicrography. “I've learned a lot from the scientific community, having spent 20 plus years in this field doing microscopy at a fairly high level,” he said. “But I've also learned a lot from the people in the hobbyist environment. Small World is a great combination of the two groups, and you don't often get an opportunity to see that.”

The rest of the top 20 images are a wonderful cross-section showing everything from the common snowflake and table salt to the neuron of a rat embryo and a cross-section of a mouse intestine. The top winners all came away with cash prizes and the acknowledgment that they are at the top of the photomicrography field.

See more winning images from the 2021 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

