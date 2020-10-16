Marvel at Life Under the Microscope With the Winners of the Nikon Small World Photo Contest

Nikon's celebration of life under the microscope is back. Since 1974, the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has highlighted the artistry that scientists, researchers, and enthusiasts can create. By using their skills and creativity, the participants open up a whole new world to the public. This year's contest was as thrilling as ever, with a group of scientists from the National Institute of Health taking home the top prize.

Daniel Castranova, assisted by Bakary Samasa while working in the lab of Dr. Brant Weinstein, captured the winning image of a young zebrafish. With the bones and scales tinged blue and the lymphatic vessels colored orange, the photograph gives an informative and aesthetically pleasing look at this fish's anatomy. The image is not only beautiful but groundbreaking, as it helped the team see that zebrafish actually have lymphatic vessels in their skull. This was previously only thought to occur in mammals.

“The image is beautiful, but also shows how powerful the zebrafish can be as a model for the development of lymphatic vessels,” Castranova said, “Until now, we thought this type of lymphatic system associated with the nervous system only occurred in mammals. By studying them, the scientific community can expedite a range of research and clinical innovations–everything from drug trials to cancer treatments. This is because fish are so much easier to raise and image than mammals.”

Over 2,000 examples of photomicrography were entered into this year's competition. Submissions were gathered from scientists, hobbyists, and artists from 90 countries. An expert panel of judges, which included a photo editor from National Geographic, a well as a representative from NASA, culled this list into their top 20 favorites. Take a look at the top photographs and, if you like what you see, keep checking back to the Nikon Small World website to see when their full-color calendar of this year's winners will be released.

Look at life under the microscope thanks to the winners of the 2020 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest.

