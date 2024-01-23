Home / Inspiring / Good News

Animal Shelter Celebrates All Pets Being Adopted for the First Time in Almost 50 Years

By Margherita Cole on January 23, 2024

Across the country, animal shelters are overcrowded with cats, dogs, and other pets. This is all the more reason to celebrate Adams County SPCA‘s rare accomplishment. Back in December 2023, the Pennsylvania shelter shared uplifting news that all of their animals were adopted—the first time it has happened in nearly 50 years.

The announcement came in the form of a Facebook post, accompanied by an image of the shelter staff posing near the empty stalls. Their statement reads: “Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don't have any dogs in the building at all (we have one cat that came in as a stray a little bit ago)!! Our community stepped up once again! This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!”

This is incredible news, especially considering that their kennels were full just two weeks earlier. Everyone at the facility worked hard to return lost pets to owners, to administer vaccinations, spay and neuter, and process other adoptions. Between November to December, Adams County SPCA reunited 26 pets to their owners, and adopted out 94 animals. Altogether in 2023, the shelter reunited 120 pets, and adopted out 598 animals. After marking their accomplishment, the Adams County SPCA said they would be relieving other shelters in the nearby area that are still struggling with over-capacity.

The Adams County SPCA managed to adopt out and reunite all of the animals in the shelter for the first time in 47 years.

Adams County SPCA: Website | Facebook
h/t: [Today]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
