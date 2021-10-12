Home / Crafts

Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn

By Sara Barnes on October 12, 2021
Crochet Art by Normalynn Ablao

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Swapping starch for stitches, crafter Normalynn Ablao (aka Copacetic Crocheter) crochets foods typically rich in carbs. Pasta, pie crusts, and cinnamon rolls have all been recreated using yarn. The soft sculptural techniques perfectly convey the idiosyncrasies of the foodstuffs, like the tiny bowties of farfalle pasta or the crimped edges of a potpie. The pieces are charming in their scale while paying homage to comforting meals.

Ablao views the possibilities—or perhaps, pastabilities—of a crochet hook in the same way a lettering artist would see a pen. “The dynamic between the crochet hook and yarn continues to amaze me,” she tells My Modern Met. “The crochet hook is like a pen, and together with yarn, it’s as if I’m writing in cursive, which represents beauty and grace. I have a profound appreciation for edible art and am grateful I can create fiber food for all of us to enjoy its transient nature over and over again.”

You too can crochet your own “fiber rich” food. In the Copacetic Crocheter Etsy shop, Ablao has translated many delectable dishes into downloadable craft patterns that range from breakfast to dinner.

Crafter Normalynn Ablao (aka Copacetic Crocheter) swaps starch for stitches and crochets delectable “fiber rich” foods.

Crochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Food ArtCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCrochet Art by Normalynn AblaoCopacetic Crocheter: Website | Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Normalynn Ablao.

Related Articles:

10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]

Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit

Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for Her Adorable Turtle Toy With Removable Shell

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Kooky Clay Creatures Playfully Pay Homage to Animals Big and Small
Learn How To Make DIY Crafts With the New ‘My Modern Met Maker’ Video Series
26 Cool Craft Supplies to Take Your Creativity to New Heights
10+ Air-Dry Clay Ideas That Will Make You Want to Start Creating
15 Creative Face Paint Ideas for Kids That You Can Recreate
Try These 6 Simple Hand-Sewing Projects You Can Do Without a Machine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long
Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes
Massive Crochet Canopy Provides Color and Shade in Hot Spanish Town
British Diver Tom Daley Reveals His Completed Tokyo Olympics Knitted Cardigan
Koi-Inspired Ceramics Playfully Capture the Movements of the Colorful Fish
8 Back-to-School DIY Crafts for the Whole Family to Enjoy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.