Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn

Swapping starch for stitches, crafter Normalynn Ablao (aka Copacetic Crocheter) crochets foods typically rich in carbs. Pasta, pie crusts, and cinnamon rolls have all been recreated using yarn. The soft sculptural techniques perfectly convey the idiosyncrasies of the foodstuffs, like the tiny bowties of farfalle pasta or the crimped edges of a potpie. The pieces are charming in their scale while paying homage to comforting meals.

Ablao views the possibilities—or perhaps, pastabilities—of a crochet hook in the same way a lettering artist would see a pen. “The dynamic between the crochet hook and yarn continues to amaze me,” she tells My Modern Met. “The crochet hook is like a pen, and together with yarn, it’s as if I’m writing in cursive, which represents beauty and grace. I have a profound appreciation for edible art and am grateful I can create fiber food for all of us to enjoy its transient nature over and over again.”

You too can crochet your own “fiber rich” food. In the Copacetic Crocheter Etsy shop, Ablao has translated many delectable dishes into downloadable craft patterns that range from breakfast to dinner.

Copacetic Crocheter: Website | Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Normalynn Ablao.

