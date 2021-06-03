Home / Design / Creative Products

Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit

By Arnesia Young on June 3, 2021
Central Perk Coffee Shop

Photo: Stock Photos from Krzysztof Stefaniak/Shutterstock
The popularity of the beloved TV sitcom Friends has only risen since its last episode aired back in 2004. It has become especially well-liked among younger millennials and Gen Zers watching on streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. However, if you fall into the age range of the newly coined “geriatric millennial” (born between 1980 and 1985), then you’ll probably remember watching the show during its original decade-long run. Nostalgia for the much-loved sitcom is in no short supply. And with the eagerly anticipated reunion having aired just last week, it doesn’t show signs of stopping any time soon.

So, if you haven’t gotten your fill of nostalgic Friends content and memorabilia yet, then here’s something that will be right up your alley: a Friends Crochet Set! A perfect gift—for yourself or the Friends-obsessed crafter in your life—now you can put the hours you spend binging 10 whole seasons to good use. The kit includes an 80-page paperback book with photos and detailed instructions on how to crochet each of the show’s main characters and a few other favorites—including the iconic Central Perk couch, the Thanksgiving turkey, and Phoebe’s guitar. The set also comes equipped with all the materials you’ll need to get started.

Not really into crocheting? Don’t worry. There are plenty of other options to satisfy your Friends cravings. Scroll down to find out where you can purchase the Friends Crochet Kit and a list of other Friends-themed treats.

